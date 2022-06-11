What a great goal, Licha López! Sarmiento returned to victory against Argentinos with a striker’s delight

To the 39 years, the physique no longer stores enough energy to sustain the 90 minutes of each game, but sometimes it takes a moment for the quality that does not wear out over time to make a difference. With a subtle touch, which when synthesized is defined as a great goal, Lisandro Lopez gave to Sarmiento a vital 1-0 win against Argentines, in Junín, for the second date of the First Tournament.Few times more timely and expected Licha’s goal. Sarmiento cut a streak of four losses in a row (five games without winning) and 531 minutes without marking. A setback that began to worry him with the average of the relegation, which he had managed to increase during the League Cup.

Licha López, to take off her hat

36 minutes into the first half, Sergio Quiroga cut a pass from Argentinos in their own field and threw the ball for the counterattack of Jonathan Torres. Licha López entered through the middle, who received the assistance and with a touch of the right defined Lanzilotta’s exit. There was some suspense because the ball hit the crossbar before hitting the goal. The ex-Racing had flown over the Bug’s goalkeeper. He got up and celebrated with his classic gesture of putting his right index finger to his temple.

Sarmiento managed to unlock a complex match. Argentinos pressed and was close to equalizing. In search of fresh legs, Licha was replaced 24 minutes into the second stage by Luciano Gondou. He took the ovation of the Eva Perón stadium. In the 13 games that he has played since he arrived at Sarmiento, the striker started in six, and was substituted in all of them. converted two goals and both were quoted in six points, because the previous one marked it in the 1-0 over Atletico Tucuman, for the League Cup.The right index finger on the temple, the classic celebration of Licha LópezTwitter @CASarmientoOfVecino from Junín to accompany her mother in recovering from an illness, Licha López, with her class, is still warming up a cold night and has touches of billiards on uneven courts.