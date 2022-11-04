Weekends in DF have Racionais MC’s, Pocah and more. Check out!

The weekend has several attractions for those looking for funky parties or quieter programs. The list includes shows by Almir Sater and Renato Teixeira, but also rap by the group Racionais MC’s and lots of funk at Baile da Favorita, which features Pocah, MC Rogerinho and Biel do Furduncinho. And for the kids, the request is to enjoy the arrival of Santa Claus. Check out!

PARTIES

BailameTo start the week with high energy, Mr. Gonzales Orquestra e Serenata perform on Sunday (6/11) at Espaço Casa (SGCV, lot 22, Casapark, entrance through Livraria da Travessa). With free admission through online ticket collection, the event has a free indicative rating and promises a dancing night with forró, bolero, samba and more. Baile da Favorita Bothanic (South Sports Clubs Sector, set 17) will host the Baile da Favorita this Saturday (5/11). From 4pm onwards, it will be possible to enjoy shows by the funk singer Pocah, which features hits such as Não Sou Graças and Bandida, as well as MC Rogerinho, responsible for Botadinha Saliente, and Biel do Furduncinho, from the hit Ai, Preto. Not recommended for children under 18, the party has tickets from R$ 100, on sale online.Cult 22 – 31 AnosOne of the most traditional rock programs on Brasilia radios celebrates its 31st birthday this Saturday (5/11) at Velvet Pub (102 North). The event starts at 9pm and will have 12 DJs, with names like Daniel Lansky, Maraskin and Schwnck. Tickets start at R$20 and are on sale online. Event not recommended for under 18s.Marry The NightA drag queen from São Paulo Penelopy Jean is the main attraction of the party that occupies the Birosca (SDS, block E, store 3 – Conic) this Friday (4/11). The event starts at 10 pm and will also feature DJs Ayobambi, Caco, Carrie Myers and Diego Teles, in addition to performances with names such as Madison Parkes and Melina Impéria. Tickets are on sale online and cost from R$25. Event not recommended for children under 18 years old.

SONG

Almir Sater and Renato TeixeiraThe musicians bring the Romaria show to the stage at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center this Friday (4/11), at 9pm. Artists perform individually with tickets from R$140 on sale online. Brasília 60 years of ChoroThe attraction of the weekend is the instrumentalist Carlos Malta. On Friday (4/11), at 3:00 pm, he welcomes those interested in a chat watered with music about the artist’s works with Pixinguinha and Gilberto Gil, which will be held at the Rafael Rabello Choro School (Cultural Dissemination Sector, block G). Saturday (5/11) he brings together the experiences he lived throughout the year in a show accompanied by musicians Márcio Marinho (cavaquinho), Henrique Neto (7-string guitar), Valerinho (tambourine) and Di Steffano (drums). The performance has tickets for sale online for R$ 30 (half-price) and takes place at Clube do Choro in Brasília from 8:30 pm. Sunday (6/11), at 5:30 pm, he takes the presentation to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (SCES, stretch 2, lot 22) with free admission. The shows are free for all audiences. Cia ArmorialFriday (4/11) the Clube do Choro de Brasília (Cultural Disclosure Sector, block G) hosts the show by Cia Armorial from 8:30 pm. The group formed by Marcello Linhos, Nelson Latif, Marcelo Lima works with Brazilian roots music and brings Andréa Teixeira as a guest. The presentation is free for all audiences and tickets are available at R$25 on-line. Di Paullo and Paulino The country duo will perform this Saturday (5/11) at World Brasilia (SIA, Section 3). In the repertoire, the singers bring songs like Estrelinha, É Segredo, Moreninha and Desatino. The space opens at 9 pm with tickets from R$50, available online, and is not recommended for children under 18. Outside the EixoWhoever wants to enjoy the programming at the Complexo (SAAN) can choose between the programs on Friday (4/11), with Doze Por Oito; Saturday (5/11), with Mistura 61, Nossa Galera and Willian & Marlon; and Sunday (6/11), which features Se Joga and Chama Nois. The house opens at 8pm on Friday and Saturday and at 5pm on Sunday. Those who prefer to play at night in the Lounge (SIG) have the options Mistura 61 on Friday, Nego Regiz and Doze Por Oito on Saturday and Gabriel Corrêa and Nossa Galera on Sunday. There, admission is R$20 on the weekend, and the house opens at 7pm on Friday and at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. All Fora do Eixo spaces are not recommended for children under 18 years of age.Forreggae and Roll The mix of forró, reggae, rock and fanfare rocks the AABB Bungalow (South Clubs Sector) this Friday (4/11) from 8pm. Among the attractions of the event are the groups Calango Careta, Mato Seco, Brega & Rosas and As Fulô do Cerrado. Tickets start at R$50 and are on sale online. Event not recommended for under 18s. www.digitalingressos.com Música em ConjuntoThe Urban Garden of the Conjunto Nacional (3rd floor) will host two musical attractions this Saturday (5/11). At 1 pm, Saraiva presents MPB classics, while Muka takes the stage from 4:30 pm with songs ranging from samba to rock. Sunday (6/11) has Grupo Mariwô with Brazilian music from 1 pm and Gustavo Correa with samba rock and MPB at 4:30 pm. Entrance to the event is free and open to all audiences. Racionais MC’sWith hits like Jesus Chorou, Negro Drama and Vida Loka (part 1), the rap group Racionais MC’s performs in Brasília this Saturday (5/11). Starting at 9 pm, Mano Brown, Ice Blue, Edi Rock and KL Jay will take the stage at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha to present the tour that celebrates the group’s 30-year career. The event has tickets for sale online from R$170 and is not recommended for children under 18.

THEATER

After That Happy Day An encounter between the older man, Amado, and the younger man, Benvindo, will show that life can take unexpected turns. The play starring Alexandre Ribondi and Leonardo Vieira Teles has sessions this Saturday (5/11), at 8 pm, and Sunday (6/11), at 7 pm. Not recommended for children under 14, the show has tickets for R$ 20 (half-price) on sale online. Know your place! The Brazilian actor Chico Sant’Anna brings the show back to the stage of Teatro SESC Paulo Autran (CNB 12, Special Area 2/3). In the monologue, the character Dinho dos Santos talks about issues such as racism and sexual violence, in addition to his poor and suffering childhood. The play has sessions on Saturday (5/11), at 7 pm and 9 pm; and Sunday at 7 pm; and is not recommended for children under 14. Sextou with Humor Who cheers up the Friday night (4/11) in the Jardim Urbano do Conjunto Nacional (3rd floor) is MC Ana Ferreira, who presents the stand up festival Elas e Eles. From 6:30 pm, she invites other comedy artists to the stage, such as Igor Nascimento and Diego Mangueira. Admission is free and open to all audiences.

CHILD

Arrival of Santa Claus with Christmas Parade The children will be able to receive the good old man at JK Shopping this Saturday (5/11). Starting at 2 pm, the space has a special program that starts with the distribution of popcorn and cotton candy, followed by the Christmas parade at 3 pm. The little ones will enjoy a little theater at 4:30 pm and check out Santa’s arrival at 5 pm. All free and open to all audiences. After that, the master of Christmas gifts will serve the children from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 12 pm, from 1 pm to 6 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm. On Sundays, the delivery of letters will be from 12:00 to 16:00 and from 17:00 to 20: Fun togetherCia Teatral Néia e Nando presents the show O Pequeno Príncipe no Espaço Sustentável (North Food Square) at the Conjunto Nacional Mall this Saturday (11/5) ). With free admission, upon withdrawal of the invitation in the shopping app, the play is free for all audiences and talks about the friendship of a man with a little prince who lives on an asteroid.

OTHERS

Casa VintageThe Casapark (SGCV, lot 22) hosts an antiques fair with jewelry, cutlery and arts this Saturday (5/11), from 10 am to 8 pm; and Sunday (6/11), from 12pm to 8pm. Admission is free and open to all audiences. Sunday at Parque Domingo (6/11) will be fun at Parque do Bosque (São Sebastião, near the Bus Terminal). The space will receive an ecological walk, shows by Congo Nya and Marcelo Café, poetry readings with Cristiane Sobral, Senhora Telles and Diogo Ramalho and a theatrical presentation by Maria Tavares from 2 pm. The program is free and open to all audiences. Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.