“We were going to the street”, the central phrase in a letter with two blood stains found in the horror scene in Villa Crespo



The letter was found in the kitchen of the department where the Seltzer Leguizamón family lived in Villa Crespo. It was written by hand, on a trade sheet. In capital letters a phrase predominated: “We were going to the street”. In addition, Two blood stains stand out, as if they had impregnated the paper by dripping paperSo he could rebuild it The nation of sources involved in the investigation of the deaths of Bernardo Adrián Sethzer53, his wife, Laura Leguizamónof 51, and their children Ian, 15, and Ivo, of 12, whose bodies were discovered on Wednesday at noon. For the tests gathered so far and for how the bodies were found, Everything indicates that Leguizamón killed her husband and her children, and then took her life. The woman, as she could know The nation From sources close to the family, he suffered a psychiatric disorder through which he was medicated. The letter was found in the kitchen of the department at the sides and at the foot of that phrase, as if they were added notes, unconnected sentences appear, apparently written with another letter. Researchers do not completely rule out that this means that a person could have written the dominant phrase, as well as to leave a notice, and another -perhaps, the author of the attacks -the rest of the loose phrases. But the strongest hypothesis is that, product of the psychiatric pathology suffered by the woman, and in the middle of the psychotic or delirium outbreak That he would have caused his criminal start, he could have written everything herself, some prayers with her skillful hand and others with the opposite.The investigation of the case was in charge of the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor César Troncoso, who has the collaboration of detective of the City Police. While most of the text has capital letters in capital, there are also italic letters. “They ruined their lives“,” With what were going to happen, all bad, very perverse, “” It was a lot “,” I love you “,” I'm sorry “,” My parents. . . “They were the phrases, apparently scattered, which also appear on the letter -size sheet found in the kitchen, according to the reconstruction it made The nation of relatives to the investigation.“The letter was obviously written by a person who was not in his bockals”police sources said. The blood stains that the leaf had suggest that it could have been written after the homicides and before the last death. The researchers who managed to read the letter explained that between the words “bad” and “perverse” there is a text that is not possible to understand. Maybe it's “very wicked.” Leguizamón, as he could rebuild The nation From family friends, he suffered a psychiatric disorder. I was depressed and at times did not get out of bed. But if pathology was not depression, which resorted to his surroundings, a consequence of the certainty of another mental health picture. What for investigators was a multiple crime followed by suicide was discovered yesterday at 13.30, after the domestic employee arrived in the sixth floor of the sixth floor of the building located in Aguirre 295, in Villa Crespo.The work of the city police Zenteno – The National Enter the property, the domestic employee found the body of one of the children of marriage in the kitchen. I would have died when I tried to escape. His brother's body was in one of the rooms.“The body of one of the teenagers was in the kitchen. He had a white weapon wound, on the right side. He died when he tried to flee his murderer. The other of the children of the marriage was dead in his room”he held to The nation A source that has close contact with the researchers. The boy who was in the kitchen, near the entrance door to the department, in addition to the chest wound, presented white weapon injuries. “Also marks of defense signs in the palms of the hands and arms,” ​​said a researcher. His brother had several sharp wounds in the back. He also had defense marks on his arms and hands. The two boys had at least 10 or 12 stabs.“Leguizamón's body was in the bathroom, on the toilet. He had short -time wounds in the upper area of ​​the pectoral on the right side, nose wounds and right knee. He had no signs of defense,” They held city police sources. In addition, in the neck it had a nailed nail that was removed. And he had hairs on his hands or fluff mixed with hair. Sethzer was dead in his bed. He had several wounds in the right area of ​​the chest. “Presumably, they killed him when he slept,” they saidThe family lived in a building located in Aguirre 295, in Villa CrespoHernán Zenteno – La Nacionun close to the family told The nation that Leguizamón had had a relapse of a psychiatric pathology that was treated two years ago. To accompany his wife, Seltzer, who was an expert in the grain market as an analyst and corridor, had started working from home. The day in bed. The nation A person who spoke with the grain market expert in the massacre.

“First episode”

The “first psychiatric episode” Leguizamón had it almost two years ago. It was thought at the time that it had been a peak of stress. “Medication was recomposed,” said the source consulted. Two months ago it “had an episode.” Sethzer told a friend, he could rebuild The nationthat by accepting that he had a psychiatric problem, Leguizamón was depressed. A friendly psychiatrist, after telling her that because of her relationship she could not attend it, she recommended doing the therapy. As he could know The nationthe family had contacted a medical center and was waiting on duty for Leguizamón to be treated by an interdisciplinary group of psychologists and psychiatrists. In the kitchen, the city's police personnel found a letter “written by a person who was not in his bulls,” said police sources. “The department has two armored doors without signs of having been violated. Nothing Treaty of insecurity and confirms the hypothesis of a multiple homicide followed by suicide, a domestic crime, ”police sources said.