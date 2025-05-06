We watched the hidden level at once – No Movie CI

For a long time it wasn't Movie, so we're catching up. Krzychu and Dorian watched the whole first season of the hidden level at Amazon Prime and then they did not speak to each other. And all this to talk to the episode of the podcast. Hidden level is a series of phenomenally made animations that show stories from various video games. We pulled all 15 episodes at once, which did not take a long time, because the episodes are a maximum of several minutes. Once it was better, once worse, but we unanimously found that we have never seen such an adaptation of PAC-Man and we certainly did not expect.

Where to listen to us?