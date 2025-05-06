We watched the hidden level at once – No Movie CI
For a long time it wasn't Movie, so we're catching up. Krzychu and Dorian watched the whole first season of the hidden level at Amazon Prime and then they did not speak to each other. And all this to talk to the episode of the podcast. Hidden level is a series of phenomenally made animations that show stories from various video games. We pulled all 15 episodes at once, which did not take a long time, because the episodes are a maximum of several minutes. Once it was better, once worse, but we unanimously found that we have never seen such an adaptation of PAC-Man and we certainly did not expect.
About pre -sale Pixel 9A in the car – Episode #122
There was no such episode yet. We have always wanted to record the episode in one room and fate wanted...
The premiere of Nintendo Switch 2, series, and basement artifacts – episode #121
We have accumulated a bit of things to talk and that's why this episode is almost two hours. It would...
People, do you use it? Trust gxt 867 acira keyboard review
When the Trust Gxt 867 Acira keyboard came to me, I knew that I had once tested something similar. And...
Review of the vertical mouse Natec Crake.
Do you know what a man spending at the computer is completely unnecessary at the computer? Wrist pain. This wrist...
Summary of 2024: Games, smartphones, series – Episode #120
This episode is one of the longer ones we recorded, but also the one with whom there were the most...
But I don't want to talk to the bot … HP hotline and strange ideas with 15-minute waiting
Helpline. Yes. The coolest part of each complaint and support process. River topic. I admit without beating that I do...