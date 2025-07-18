We are going to the 2025 pocket knife!

Is it possible to create a new convent and immediately jump on the list of “Must Visit” of Świętokrzyskie fans? By all means! The organizers of the 2025 Snicks Festival are trying, and we will definitely look at it carefully. After all, so close, it's a shame not to visit, no?

When and where is this pocket knife?

This weekend of July 19-20, we head to Kielce, where the first edition of the Convention will take place at the fair. Organizers rgfk.pl, a board shop and RPG accessories, and a publisher of RPG textbooks, Arcsmaga Arispen laboratory – set themselves an ambitious goal: create an event that combines enthusiasts of various fandoms, promotes local and nationwide creativity and encourages active participation. Everything indicates that the first pocket knife will not disappoint expectations. It promises to be interesting, not only fresh, but with a bang. Within two days of the convention is to work. 60 program points are planned, including:Bankruptcy cosplaywithout which no such event will take place. Of course, the photo report will be because it must be.Game tournaments – Both those on the screen and those where you need to throw bones and do not overgrow pawns, the card will probably also be.Lectures and workshopswhich will make you get out of the convention wiser, more inspired, and maybe even with a new hobby.Meetings with the authorse.g. with Bartłomiej Sztobryn, which I literally discovered a week ago on Tikitok, admiring for eloquence and undoubted talent. And see here. You will need to get an autograph book. And our favorite part: RPG zone and “underground Coruscant” – Seriously, it sounds like something that cannot be left without regret.

What plan do we have?

We will appear, as usual, collect material for a special episode about the convent. We plan to make a report as it was on the occasion of Comic Con in Vilnius or last year's PGA in Poznań. Maybe some interview can be conducted. Maybe you can buy cool things? Well, despite the “journalistic duties” we will also be for fun. We will be all over Saturday, July 19. See you on the spot! More info about the penknife can be found on the official website, where a detailed festival program has also been published. On Facebook you can also find a link to the event and save yourself.