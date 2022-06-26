Vitória doesn’t beat Altos, stays at 0 x 0, and continues in the fight against Z4

Vitória’s journey to the end of Serie C will not be easy. Arriving in the final stretch of the competition, Leão accumulated another tie. This time, away from home, against Altos-PI, it was 0-0 on Saturday night (25). In the debut of coach João Burse, the team even created chances, but lacked quality when finishing and swinging the nets. With just seven games to go until the end of the first phase, the red-black team has 12 points and is in 15th place, and now needs to keep drying Campinense, which has the same score, and Floresta, which opens the relegation zone with 11 spots. The two teams play this Sunday (26) against São José and Ferroviário, respectively. During the 90 minutes, Vitória fluctuated a lot in the field of the match. He managed to create danger chances against goalkeeper Rafael’s goal, but he didn’t count on an inspired night of the most offensive trio, with Alan, Pedro, Rodrigão and Rafinha. The latter, the team’s top scorer in Serie C with four goals, tried individual moves on the right side in the first stage, but none of them made the opponent’s life difficult. In the starting eleven, Burse promoted the lineup of Alan Santos alongside Marco Antônio in the defense. The midfielder, who also plays in the defense, was out for a while due to injury and gained a chance with the new coach. In the middle, it had the return of Léo Gomes – who had his chance to head in the first half – and Eduardo, who didn’t make a great start and was sacked in the second half for João Pedro to enter. Between one arrival and another of the rubro-negro in the first half, Altos established itself as the best team throughout the game and in the second half established itself in the spotlight on the field. The team from Piauí opened the scoring with an old acquaintance of the Bahian fans. Manoel, who was hired by Leão in September 2021 from Altos himself, for the final stretch of Series B, missed several chances throughout the game. In one of them, he placed a cavadinha over Lucas Arcanjo and saw Marco Antônio head over the line. After 40 minutes of the second stage, Lucas Arcanjo got two more, who got the best in the duel against his former teammate. In one of them, a low cross for Manoel, who was alone, to play hard for the goal. Archangel needed a lot of reflex to run to the middle of the goal and take it. He still had time to play alone under the goal and hit the crossbar, but in that move he was offside. The ex law didn’t really want to work against Vitória, to the relief of the red-black crowd. See the defense of the goalkeeper of Vitória

DEFENSE!

Manoel receives a cross from Paulo Rangel, finishes from the left and demands a great defense from Lucas Arcanjo!

The goalkeeper saved Vitória! Follow 0 to 0 Visit https://t.co/IkJY2ALnwu to watch the #SérieCnoDAZN game in full! pic.twitter.com/zv1O4eBBHn— DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) June 25, 2022

Throughout the match, Burse was promoting changes in the offensive sector in an attempt to mark and hold the momentum of Altos. He gave chances to Foguinho and Luidy in the attack, for the departures of Rafinha and Alan Pedro. Even so, there was a lack of mobility in Leão’s midfield, who had to bet on balls in depth to try to get zero off the scoreboard. But nothing done. The balance of the night was the great performance of Lucas Arcanjo, avoiding defeat, and another round in which, after the final whistle, the team needs to keep an eye on the opponents in the fight against relegation.

