Vini Junior reveals that Benzema wants Brazil in the Cup final; watch

Starting next Monday (6) in a friendly against Japan, striker Vinicius Junior revealed, at a press conference on Sunday, that Frenchman Karim Benzema, his teammate at Real Madrid, wants to face the Brazilian team in an eventual World Cup final. Mundo, in Qatar, between November and December this year. “Benzema hopes to catch us in the final, but I don’t think he can,” said the young Brazilian striker. “Sometimes we comment, we hope we don’t catch each other before, to face each other only in the final. And, that in the final, the best one wins”, declared Vinicius Junior, diplomatic. Due to possible crosses in the Cup, according to the draw already carried out by FIFA, Brazil and France can face each other in both the semifinals and the final. For the match to take place only in the decision, both teams must finish the group stage in the same position, either in the first or in the second. And, of course, that they win their clashes in the knockout stage until the long-awaited confrontation.

‘BENZEMA HOPES TO CATCH US IN THE FINAL!’

Have you ever thought about a Brazil x France deciding the Cup?! Looks like this is what Vini Jr’s Real Madrid teammate is rooting for ????Credit: CBF TV pic.twitter.com/KXRCk0zQmM— TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) June 5, 2022

At the age of 21, Vinicius Junior has finally received Tite’s opportunities in the team’s last matches and gained even more space during the current FIFA Data, used by Brazil to play friendlies in Asia. In recent months, the coach has been criticized for not giving the striker a chance, who is coming off two good seasons with Real Madrid in Europe. The striker reached the national team on a high when he helped the Spanish giants to win another Champions League title last weekend. It was his goal that decided the final against Liverpool in Paris.

read moreAnd, at this Sunday’s press conference, Vinicius Junior and his broad smile did not hide his happiness for the moment he had lived. “It’s certainly the biggest and best so far. As I said, I don’t want to stop here, I want to keep making history and keep evolving to do great things in football. At 21 years old, being in the national team and scoring in the Champions League final ( Champions League) is a very big weight, it gives me luggage to dream”, he pondered. Despite the excitement for recent achievements at Real – he was also Spanish champion -, Vinicius guaranteed “total focus” on the World Cup, scheduled for the end of the year. “Total focus on the World Cup Now is to work as hard as possible and make adjustments, there is very little left for the World Cup to start. It is the most important moment, since 2018 the squad has been working to reach that special moment when all players want to arrive. It’s no different for me”, added the European champion striker and Champions League revelation.

