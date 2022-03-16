Villarreal was effective in the second half, thrashed Juventus in Turin and is in the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Villarreal gave one of the surprises of the Champions League. With a very good defensive task and great effectiveness during the second half, The Yellow Submarine defeated Juventus 3-0 in the second leg of the round of 16 and is already among the top eight in Europe. The goals of the winning team were converted by Gerard Moreno, from a penalty, Pau Torres and Francis Coquelin, also from 12 steps.The Argentine goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli was one of the great figures that the match had and above all for what was done during the first stage with great saves. What’s more, Giovani Lo Celso was also among the headlines. On the losing side, Juventus left whistled and booed by his people. paulo dybala He played a few minutes, but had no impact on the game.Pau Torres pushes the ball into the goal to convert what was Villarreal’s second goalAntonio Calanni – APWhen not much was happening in the game, the first situation came at 10 and featured Villarreal’s Argentine goalkeeper. A cross from Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado went straight to the far post. I was there Álvaro Morata who headed at point-blank range, but Rulli stopped in a great way. It was the first clear situation of the match. p> The visitor had his first approach at 14 as well and was thanks to Ecuadorian Pervis Estupiñán. The winger climbed his sector with great discretion, reached the top of the area and his center went to the center of the area, but could not connect any of the players who were there near the goal of Juventus. At the Allianz Stadium the party was getting more and more armed. In 19, Rulli took a great shot from outside Dusan Vlahovic and little by little it became a figure. A minute later, the same Juventus attacker crashed the crossbar after anticipating the entire defense a cross from Mattia De Sciglio. At minute 21, a great counterattack by Villarreal ended with the ball at the feet of Lo Celsus. The Argentine settled down and almost placed it against a post, his shot went very close. Until then, Juventus and Villarreal had played a great match in Italy. In 34 minutes of the first stage, Rulli turned to look and is definitely the figure. His duel was again against Vlahovic and the Argentine won again. A corner from the right went to the far post, there was the Juventus attacker who headed, but the Argentine became a giant, He shortened the goal and was able to cover that ball. The end of the first half left the impression that Juventus was much more than its rival, especially for the great saves of Gerónimo Rulli who saved his team in three clear situations that the local had. Already in the second stage the party was going to have the leading role of Juventus that was approaching with a lot of danger to the visitor’s area. In the meantime, Villarreal was waiting for him in the background scoring with almost all his players in the defensive sector. Giovani Lo Celso is marked by Adrien Rabiot MARCO BERTORELLO – AFPJuventus was the owner of the ball, but he couldn’t go deep. Paulo Dybala entered the field of play for the local, in search of a greater offensive presence for Juventus, which, due to the location, was more forced. On the other hand, Lo Celso was replaced at Villarreal by Gerard Moreno, who was going to be very important in giving his team the victory. When he practically did not attack, Villarreal came across a play that gave him the chance to take the lead. Daniele Rugani crossed Francis Coquelin, but the referee Szymon Marciniak did not charge anything. Immediately was warned by the VAR and went to check the play with which he was convinced that the fault existed. Gerard Moreno took care of the fault, finished off and put the 1 to 0 at 23 in a shot that was almost stopped by Szczesny. Meanwhile, Juventus continued to populate their attack with players, but Villarreal’s effectiveness in the second half made Emery’s team liquidate the series with a few minutes remaining. A corner from the right went to the small area where There was Pau Torres who entered only through the middle to make it 2-0 in 39. With only two arrivals in the second half, Villarreal was accurate and left the local evicted for everything he had sought on his field. In the relentless search for discount, Juventus was careless in the background. A counter led by Gerard Moreno meant that Villarreal reached the third. The pass from the author of the first went to Coquelin who finished off, but the ball hit the hand of Matthijs de Ligt .The match judge charged a penalty. It was the French himself, Francis Coquelin, who took charge of the maximum penalty and made it 3-0 in 47 for the visitor who finally settled the series and with a landslide. Villarreal, who was the last champion of the Europa League against Manchester United and who fought to the end with Chelsea to win the European Super Cup, continues to be talked about internationally. He is already among the eight best in the Old Continent and will try to continue fighting against any rival to take revenge for the 2006 Champions League, which was one step away from the final.