Videos: alert for two volcanoes that can experience rashes

During this last week the lava, smoke and ashes show was repeated twice with slight variations in volcanoes Litla Skogfell (Iceland) and Sakurajima (Japan) .Be developed powerful explosive activities and behaviors that worried border communities and placed the monitoring centers in a maximum alert state.Volcanesd during Thursday afternoon, Sakurajima, located in southern Japan, expelled a huge column of gas smoke, which rose to 3000 kilometers high above sea level. As it transpired, the volcanic cloud moved to the northwest in the direction of the Yoshino district where the authorities asked to extreme care and alerted about the possibility of significant ash fall. The dispersion could reach the city of Amakusa in the prefecture of Kumamoto. The authorities issued caution notices when driving on slippery roads before a probable combination of ash with rainfall planned for the afternoon of this Friday. The volcano Litla Skogfellpart of the Sindhnúksgígar craters system, in the Reykjanes Peninsula, in Iceland, on Wednesday entered his twelfth eruption in the last five years. According to Ln+, this volcano, this volcano He remained inactive for approximately 800 Years before erupting in 2021, marking the beginning of a series of explosions in the area. The Skogfell Litla volcano went back into the eruption of Japan crater difference, its smoke columns are not so large as to disturb air traffic. However, this Friday the activity continued in the volcano. The weather office of this Nordic country (IMO, in English) said in a statement that all camps and spas located north of the town of Grindavík, near the Icelandic capital, Reikiavik, and in the blue lagoon, were evacuated. According to the organism, a rain of magma, after an intense succession of earthquakes, preceded the eruptive event.