VIDEO | What did Chicharito do!? The Mexican confidently defined a penalty in minute 95 that cost the Galaxy victory against Kansas City

Mexican striker Javier el ‘Chicharito’ Hernández was the most outstanding player in the game between Galaxy and Kansas City that ended in a 2-2 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The 34-year-old footballer was the author of both goals for his team, the first at minute 4, which he celebrated in a special way since it was the 200th goal in his career at club level. Later Johnny Russell would make it 1-1 at 67′ and Felipe Hernández would make it 1-2 in favor of Kansas at 76′. With the score against and with the classification for the MLS playoffs still at stake, the Galaxy sought to be able to make another entry, this would come through the ‘Chicharito’ at 88′ by way of penalty. Already in replacement time, Javier Hernández himself had the opportunity to score his hat-trick, take the ball home and give his team the victory. However, he decided to define Panenka style and ended up sending the ball into the hands of the rival goalkeeper.

The Mexican could only let out a laugh and continue with the match, which was soon over. After the final whistle, the Galaxy is eighth in the Western Conference of the MLS with 39 points, above in the playoff zone are the Portland Timbers and Rubio Rubín’s Real Salt Lake, both with 42 units.

