Video. The Killers turns young girl into a ‘rock star’ for a day

A 17-year-old fan fulfilled his dream of playing with The Killers. Alec Andersen was watching the American band's concert at the Vivint Arena, in Utah, United States, at the end of last month, when he managed to get Brandon Flowers' attention with a poster in which he asked to share command of the drums alongside his "heroes". Video of the moment went viral on Twitter on Tuesday (9/13). "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is about to happen,'" Andersen said. "My dream is about to come true," said the boy raised to rock star, in an interview with KSTU, affiliated with the Fox network. The band has a habit of inviting fans on stage to help them perform the song For Reasons Unknown. "I thought there was a 2% chance that this would actually happen. Because first of all, you have to get them to play the song. Second, you have to fight for all the other people who probably know about the same trend and want to get up there," Alec said. According to the young man's mother, Jonni Andersen, Alec faced a real war against anxiety during the pandemic, which made Brandon Flowers' invitation even more special for the family. "The only thing I ever saw that comforted him was his music," said Jonni. "We said, God, can you give this kid a victory?" added Eric Andersen, Alec's father.

“To me, being onstage kind of felt like my redemption from the three years of hiding and keeping, you know, in a dark hole and staying away from sociability, not being confident. Last year, I decided to make a change and being up there kind of represented that turning point.” Alec Andersen, fan of The Killers

Show in Brazil: The band is one of the headliners of the GPWeek music festival, scheduled for the eve of the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix (GP) at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, on November 12th. It will be the first time that the group will be in Brazil since Lollapalooza 2018. Tickets are already on sale on the event's website and range from R$170 (a half, upper seat) to R$1990 (the entirety, in the area where in front of the stage).