Video: The images of the damage left a violent storm in Brazil

The Brazilian municipality São Miguel do Oeste of the state of Santa Catarinalocated less than 30 kilometers from the Argentine province of MISSIONSdawned Thursday with catastrophic images after the passage of a violent temporal with rain and hail and strong bursts of wind. Like LN+reported, which reproduced videos of the devastating climate event, strong descending currents, in less than two minutes, left great damage in the industrial zone on which deposits and sheds are raised.Storm in Brazillas Images exhibited torn and contracted sheet ceilings, and light posts and cables on the floor under a sky full of dense gray clouds. During yesterday afternoon, the National Meteorological Service of Argentina He issued a yellow alert for rains and storms in the coastal area that extended to Corrientes and Misiones. In social media and networks, images of a funnel cloud have been seen, which suggests that the event could have been a tornado, although not yet official confirmation by the Brazilian authorities.