Verstappen wins Spanish GP and becomes F1 season leader

The Formula 1 season has a new leader. Defending champion Max Verstappen took advantage of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari failure to win the Spanish GP, this Sunday (22) outside Barcelona, ​​with tranquility. Red Bull still managed to confirm the one-two with Sergio Pérez in second position. Under strong heat in Catalunya, Mercedes looked for great places in the stage with George Russell, in third, and Lewis Hamilton, in fifth. Carlos Sainz Jr. won fourth position in the final moments. Winner of the third race in a row and the fourth of six of the season, Verstappen reaches 110 points and takes the lead in the championship. With the same 104 points, Leclerc follows in second after having to withdraw from the race. The Monegasque had been leading with ease until his car lost power. Pérez, who still set the fastest lap of the day, is in third place with 85 points. Russell reaches 74 points, in fourth position. The fight for the podium was between the drivers of Red Bull and Russell, of Mercedes. After losing control of the car, Verstappen tried to regain second position from Russell, who protected himself with mastery. The top was taken over by Pérez some time later and the Mexican gave up first place for his Dutch teammate to win in Catalunya. “I lost power, I don’t know much more than that. Sometimes it happens to have problems, it’s a shame, but that’s life. Let’s analyze, understand and fix. The team did a great job, we were leading with ease until then”, explained Leclerc, who for the first time of the season did not complete the race. Six times victorious in Barcelona, ​​Lewis Hamilton took to the pit after a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the beginning of the race and even considered giving up the dispute, but the seven-time champion persisted and ended the race in fifth position. The Alpine duo formed by Esteban Ocon (12th on the grid) and Fernando Alonso (last to start) managed to recover very well in the race and were featured. Both drivers closed the race in the Top 10, an impressive performance especially for Alonso. The next race of the season will be on Sunday, when the drivers will compete in the Monaco GP.