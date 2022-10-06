Verónica Cheja: “I don’t believe much in successes or failures. It is a journey and the important thing is to learn”

>LA NACION>Economy “I don’t believe much in successes or failures. This is a path and it is always getting up, learning. The important thing is how to incorporate these learnings,” says Verónica Cheja, CEO and co-founder of Urban, a communication agency that has been communicating for several of the world’s leading brands such as Coca-Cola, Samsung, Uber and communication for more than 25 years. Messi’s Cirque du Soleil World Cup, among others. “Urban is in the business of trust, we create trust through stories that transform. Communication is what made humanity advance and we work on it”, explains the executive. In a talk with José del Rio within the series Makers that inspire, presented by LA NACION + EY, Cheja tells his perspective on Argentina, the communication business and the entrepreneurial world. “I don’t believe much in successes or failures. This is a path and it is always getting up, learning. The important thing is how to incorporate these learnings”, she says. “There are many women leaders, but you have to work to find them. In general they do not have a high profile. We work to make things happen and in general we don’t have high visibility. Men also have to help us women to have more space for visibility, because there are many women leaders, ”she says.Get to know The Trust Project

