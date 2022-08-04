Thursday, August 4, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

Vélez-Talleres, for the Copa Libertadores

Omi August 4, 2022 at 6:21 AM in News - 2 Minutes


Vélez and Talleres square off in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match in Liniers. The local team took an early lead, after 6 minutes, through a header by Lucas Janson and after a center with a thread by Jara from the right. In this way, Cacique Medina’s team went ahead through the same striker who had punished River in the round of 16. The data: with 9 goals, Janson surpasses Patricio Camps (8) and Santiago Silva (8) and becomes Vélez’s top scorer in the entire history of the Copa Libertadores. The match is played at the José Amalfitani stadium, with Arbitration of the Colombian Wilmar Roldán and transmission of Fox Sports. The rematch will be next Wednesday the 10th at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, with an audience from both teams, and the winner will face Flamengo or Corinthians, both from Brazil, in the semifinals. In a very even series, Vélez starts as the favorite by history since he knew how to win the Cup in 1994 and because he left River Plate on the way in a definition that ended with controversy due to what happened in the rematch at the Monumental stadium with Matías Suárez’s goal disallowed VAR through. Workshops, for his part , enjoys a historic moment since after a 20-year absence from the most important tournament in South America, he entered the top eight for the first time. The “T”, which had its greatest international success in 1999 with winning the extinct Conmebol Cup, eliminated Colón de Santa Fe in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw in Córdoba and a 2-0 victory in the ” Elephant Cemetery.

See also  Netflix: top 5 shows presented by Netflix this week.

Related Posts

La Cámpora released a challenging video for the Vialidad trial: “If they touch Cristina”
August 3, 2022 at 6:20 AM
García Belsunce case: the panic of a witness that made Nicolás Pachelo have to listen to her behind a door
August 2, 2022 at 6:18 AM
River – Sarmiento, live, by the Professional League
August 1, 2022 at 6:17 AM

Omi

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

3 Minutes
Trading Software
How to Withdraw From Etoro Wallet
August 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM
4 Minutes
Trading Software
How to Buy Stocks in the UK
July 31, 2022 at 6:52 PM
4 Minutes
Trading Software
How to Invest in S&P 500 UK Index Funds
July 31, 2022 at 12:55 PM
5 Minutes
Trading Software
How to Invest in Shares in the UK
July 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM