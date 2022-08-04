Vélez-Talleres, for the Copa Libertadores



Vélez and Talleres square off in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match in Liniers. The local team took an early lead, after 6 minutes, through a header by Lucas Janson and after a center with a thread by Jara from the right. In this way, Cacique Medina’s team went ahead through the same striker who had punished River in the round of 16. The data: with 9 goals, Janson surpasses Patricio Camps (8) and Santiago Silva (8) and becomes Vélez’s top scorer in the entire history of the Copa Libertadores. The match is played at the José Amalfitani stadium, with Arbitration of the Colombian Wilmar Roldán and transmission of Fox Sports. The rematch will be next Wednesday the 10th at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, with an audience from both teams, and the winner will face Flamengo or Corinthians, both from Brazil, in the semifinals. In a very even series, Vélez starts as the favorite by history since he knew how to win the Cup in 1994 and because he left River Plate on the way in a definition that ended with controversy due to what happened in the rematch at the Monumental stadium with Matías Suárez’s goal disallowed VAR through. Workshops, for his part , enjoys a historic moment since after a 20-year absence from the most important tournament in South America, he entered the top eight for the first time. The “T”, which had its greatest international success in 1999 with winning the extinct Conmebol Cup, eliminated Colón de Santa Fe in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw in Córdoba and a 2-0 victory in the ” Elephant Cemetery.