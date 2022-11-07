Valieva showed her tongue, fooled around with her rivals, and her mother was rooting for her. The best photos of the Russian Grand Prix in Kazan



Spetsrep Sport24 from the capital of Tatarstan. The third stage of the Russian Grand Prix in figure skating ended in Kazan on Sunday. These competitions were without sensation. In all events, the pre-start favorites won. The face of the stage, Kamila Valieva, won the women’s singles without any problems, despite a new fall from a quad-toe loop. Twice more she fell off him when she tried to perform an ultra-c jump immediately after the free skate. Veronika Yametova and Ksenia Sinitsyna took the second and third places, having scored cool sums – for 200 points. In men, Dmitry Aliev succeeded in a cool comeback. The European champion performed all the jumping elements in the free program, including 3 quads, and won back 10 points behind Andrey Mozalev, who was in the lead after the short one. In the sports couples competition, silver medalists of the Olympics Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took gold. All three pairs that entered the Kazan stage were very strong. But the experience and high components helped to win the multiple champions of Russia. Two new duets were killed in dancing. And Annabel Morozova, together with David Narizhny, managed to win the second stage of the Grand Prix, ahead of Elizaveta Shanaeva and Pavel Drozd.