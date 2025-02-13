Valentine's Day: How much does a dozen roses cost in Texas



A few days after Valentinemany people in everything Texas They are evaluating what to give to celebrate the date. The ROSAS They are a classic that is usually imposed, since it is hardly found to someone who does not like. In addition, for this day, producers and flower shops offer the most original branches. The truth is that in 2025before making a definitive decision it is important to evaluate the cost, since The price of flowers has risenably risen since last year and, especially in the state of the lonely star, It is affordable.A recent Financabuzz studio investigated the cost of a dozen roses in each state in order that the lovers of every US can accommodate their budgets for the big day. The price average worldwide registered by experts was set in US $ 90.50which implies a 2% increase with respect to which it was paid last year. Likewise, the analysis revealed a great geographical dispersion of the price with states that exceed 50% of the national average price for flowers. In the case of Texasthe news is not the best, since the price of flowers is The second highest in the countryonly surpassed by Hawaii. Specifically, according to analysts, the average value they must pay for a dozen roses in Texas amounts to US $ 110. As Consuelo, in Hawaii a dozen roses must be paid on average US $ 143.32.Inter the reasons indicated by the study for this dispersion of values, the decisive factors are Climate, taxes and shipping costs. This last point is decisive, since they detailed in a statement from the Office of Customs and Border Protection of the United States (CBP), of the 1000 million flowers cut that their agriculture specialists have inspected between January 1 and February 7, a 91% came from South Americaespecially Colombia, Ecuador and Guatemala.us $ 110 is what the Texas lovers who decide to buy roses on February 14 (Canva) must pay on average (Canva) “There is much to do with flower prices, it is not just the increase in the price of goods, but rather a function of an entire agricultural system that depends on transport, logistics And, of course, The weather”, Deepened Josh Koebert, principal researcher at Financabuzz, in dialogue with CBS News.

The most affordable states

At the other end of Hawai and Texaslovers of California and Indiana They have good news, since giving a bouquet of beautiful fresh roses will be significantly less than the rest of the Americans. In the case of California, the study indicates that the price of a dozen long -stem red roses has a value of US $ 68.33while in Indiana amounts to US $ 74.33.

Local alternatives

In order not to disrupt the budget and express love, specialists recommend evaluating options such as branches made with native species (Canva) as alternative For those who want to make a beautiful gift for Valentine's Day and maintain the balanced budget, specialists suggest considering the local flower shopswhich have begun to offer creative options for those who seek a special gift without spending too much. Many stores are promoting Arrangements with locally cultivated seasonal flowerswhich are both more affordable and sustainable.