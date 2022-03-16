Vaccination against covid in Salvador follows ‘Liberou Geral’ strategy this Thursday (17)

Vaccination against covid-19 in Salvador continues, this Thursday (17), with the “Liberou Geral” strategy for the application of the 1st dose in people aged 12 years and over, in addition to the 2nd and 3rd dose for individuals aged 18 years or over. most. The action is valid for any citizen with a SUS Card linked to a municipality in Bahia. The interested party must present, obligatorily, the original and copy of the vaccination card, updated national digital vaccination card (ConectSUS), identification document with photo and proof of residence in the municipality of the State of Bahia. Citizens of other groups not included in the ‘Liberou Geral’ strategy must reside in Salvador and have their name listed on the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website, at the address (click here). Also this Thursday (17), vaccination continues at educational institutions in the Bahian capital for students aged 5 to 11 years, with a name on the list on the SMS website. DOCUMENTS: Child or adolescent accompanied by the father or mother: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present an original and a copy of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is present, the original and a copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, and originals of the vaccination booklet and SUS card from Salvador of the child/adolescent. Child or adolescent unaccompanied by father or mother: It is necessary to have their name on the website and, at the time of vaccination, to be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age. In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, in addition to the originals of the child/adolescent’s vaccination booklet and SUS card from Salvador. The Vaccine Form is available for printing on the SMS website. Adults: must present the updated ConectSUS and official identification document with photo at the time of vaccination. Research and study volunteers: To receive the 3rd dose, research and study volunteers must present the documents mentioned above, in addition to a statement from the research institute indicating that they are cleared for the 3rd dose, without prejudice to the continuation of the study/research. Pregnant women and postpartum women: Pregnant women must submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. The puerperal women, in addition to the medical prescription, must also present a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Declaration of Live Births. Immunosuppressed – 4th dose: Those interested must be 18 years of age or older, have already taken the three doses of the vaccination schedule, having taken the 3rd dose by the date indicated in the strategy. In addition, it is mandatory to have the name on the SMS website, at the link www. Cheers. savior. ba. gov. br/ services/ services-online/ groupsprioritariosvacinacao/. Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy. *1ST DOSE – PFIZER: 5-YEAR-OLD CHILDREN (GENERAL) OR IMMUNE SUPPRESSED CHILDREN 5-11 YEAR-OLDS; *1ST DOSE – CORONAVAC: CHILDREN 6 TO 11 YEARS OLD (EXCEPT IMMUNE SUPPRESSED CHILDREN) Fixed points: UBS Barbalho, USF Cambonas, CSU Pernambués, USF San Martin III, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Mussurunga I, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF Pituaçu, USF Itacaranha and Clube de Periperi. *1ST DOSE – PFIZER: 12 YEARS OR OLDER – GENERAL RELEASED; *2nd DOSE PFIZER: DEADLINED UNTIL 4/12/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED; *3rd DOSE: 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL 11/16/2021 – GENERAL RELEASED Drive-thrus: Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center (Barris). Fixed points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Nazaré), USF São Marcos, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Nova Brasília de Valéria), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Deputy Luiz Braga (Pirajá), USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), Home Center Ferreira Costa (Paralela), UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF Curralinho, USF Vista Alegre, USF Alto de Coutos II , USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria), USF Vale do Matatu, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Shopping Bela Vista (9 am to 4 pm) and 5th Health Center (Barris). *1ST DOSE – PFIZER: PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN; *2nd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS EXTENDED UNTIL 4/12/2022; *3rd DOSE –PFIZER: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UP TO 1/19/2022; *3rd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 10/13/2021 Fixed points: USF Terreiro de Jesus (Pelourinho), USF São Marcos, USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Deputy Luiz Braga (Pirajá ), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF San Martim I, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Joanes Leste, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Vale do Matatu, USF Curralinho, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria) and USF Estrada das Barreiras. 2nd DOSE – CORONAVAC: CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 6 TO 17 YEARS OLD – WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE BY 02/17/2022 Fixed points: UBS Barbalho, USF Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Nova Brasília de Valéria), USF Gal Costa, USF Antonio Lazzarotto (Platform), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF San Martim III, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria) and UBS Eunísio Teixeira (Saboeiro). 2nd DOSE – PEDIATRIC PFIZER: CHILDREN FROM 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE UP TO 1/20/2022 Fixed points: UBS Barbalho, UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Nova Brasília de Valéria), USF Gal Costa , USF Frei Benjamin (Valéria), USF Pituaçu, USF Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Mussurunga, USF San Martim III, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II (New Brasília de Valéria) and USF Arraial do Retiro. *2nd DOSE CORONAVAC: EXTENDED UNTIL 3/17/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED; *2nd JANSSEN DOSE: FOR THOSE WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE/SINGLE DOSE OF JANSSEN UNTIL THE DATE OF 1/14/2022; *2nd OXFORD DOSE: DEADLINED UNTIL 4/12/2022 Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros). Fixed points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Nova Brasília de Valéria), USF Gal Costa, 5th Health Center (Barris), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro) , UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Santa Mônica, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão and USF Teotônio Vilela II (Valéria’s New Brasília). 4th DOSE: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE BY 11/17/2021 Fixed point: USF Federation.