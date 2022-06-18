Sunday, June 19, 2022
US senators want to adopt a single charger

By Jai
We recently explained that the European Union had approved a decree to adopt a single charger for most devices, which has finally been USB-C as expected, and which also came with options for fast charging based on Power Delivery as a way to encourage the adoption of a universal standard for the entire market. However, as we read on TechCrunch, now The United States wants to replicate this movement, something that has been initiated by three United States senators through an open letter to the Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo.
Similar points are explained in this letter than in the European case, which ends up going through a cleaner world, since shippers alone are responsible for some 11,000 tons of e-waste each year, a figure that is quoted directly from the European Union report on the matter. This will be a direct attack on companies like Apple, which although they could somehow try to avoid this law in Europe –although it probably did not end up happening-, Now there are two major markets in which they would have to find a legal vacuum, one of them in your country, so it can definitely be that in the near future we will see iPhones with USB-C connector, since it is not exactly impossible. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!
