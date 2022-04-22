Urban artist Rochy RD arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor

The Dominican urban artist Rochy RD was arrested this Friday in the municipality of Santo Domingo Este for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, confirmed to Efe to the National Police. The interpreter presented himself voluntarily at the offices of the Prosecutor’s Office, days after the filing of a lawsuit against him was known, which also implicates Stacy Peña, an artist known as La Demente 1212 and a partner of the detainee. Aderly Ramírez Oviedo, real name of Rochy RD, could have voluntarily gone to the Prosecutor’s Office after learning that the mother of the teenager, 16 years old, was willing to reach an agreement with him, according to sources close to the case. The Public Ministry explained in a brief statement that in the next few hours it will request preventive prison against the accused before a judge of the Permanent Attention. The complaint was filed on April 6 and on Tuesday the 19th the complaint was formally filed with the Gender Violence and Sexual Crimes Unit of the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office. The authorities have not provided details about the date or the circumstances in which the alleged abuses occurred, to protect the victim. The victim’s mother’s lawyer, Jean Cristofer Pérez, explained that Rochy RD’s partner was in charge of recruiting young women with whom the singer had sexual intercourse. In addition to the sexual abuse of the minor, in the case filed against both urban artists, “a crime of pimping” occurs, since “they offered money to the victims” in exchange for sexual favors, Pérez pointed out.