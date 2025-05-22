Understand why the great river chose Virginia as drum queen

This Thursday (22/5), Virginia Fonseca confirmed that she will be Queen of Greater Rio, assuming the post that was occupied by Paolla Oliveira. THE Metropolis He had access to the samba school's decision and the choice of influencer was based on “innovation”. “The great river is made of tradition, but also of innovation. Virginia is charismatic, popular and has contagious energy. It has everything to do with our battery!” Sayed Jayder Soares, president of honor of Grande Rio.

It takes reversed according to the presidency of the school, the choice of influencer is aligned with the proposal of dialoguing with different audiences and expanding the presence of the school in the digital world and carnival in general.

Virginia in Grande Rio

In post this Thursday (22/5), the influencer sent a “hello community” and showed the musical talents. The influencer assumes the post that was occupied by Paolla Oliveira. “Hello, community of Caxias! A lot of honor to get here and be with you in Grande Rio. That is the beginning of a beautiful story. Our carnival has started!” She wrote as she shared images holding the flag of the school. Virginia was chosen by the school to occupy the post of drum queen and replace Paolla Oliveira who left the position of this year. Paolla was queen of school for two seasons. The first in 2009 and 2010 and the second in 2020 until 2025.

Choice was criticized

The news that Virginia Fonseca was chosen to take over the post of drum queen of Grande Rio did not please the web. The information was revealed by the Leo Dias portal on May 16 and generated criticism on social networks. Many considered the decision mistaken and claimed that Virginia should not be Paolla's substitute. The term Grande even joined the most talked about issues of the X, former Twitter, shortly after the news.

