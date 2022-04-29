Uesb will make a quiz on Instagram and the prize will be exemption from the entrance fee

The Universidade Estadual Do Sudoeste Da Bahia will present some candidates to new students with an exemption from the registration fee for the entrance exam. The winners will be chosen via Instagram. The institution will carry out a quiz on Uesb’s official profile on the social network and, whoever shows that they know more about the university, will win free registration in the selection process. All candidates will be able to participate. To do this, just have an Instagram account and follow the @UesbOficial profile. It is necessary to leave your profile open until the final publication of the result, and the participation of profiles without photos, fakes or of companies, entities, organizations and others that do not configure an individual profile is prohibited. In all, the quiz will have 10 questions about Uesb, which will be released between May 2nd and 9th. In addition to knowledge, the quiz also requires agility, as the institution will only validate the first 20 answers in each post. The three students who get the most questions right at the end of the process win. A tip for not eating flies is to activate notifications of publications on the institution’s profile. Winners will receive a direct message from Uesb and will have up to 48 hours to respond via Instagram. Anyone who does not speak up will lose their seat. The complete quiz rules are now available. The Uesb entrance exam takes place on June 5th and 6th, in the cities of Itapetinga, Jequié and Vitória da Conquista. With vacancies for the two academic periods of 2022, registration takes place from May 3 to 16.