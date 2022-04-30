Sunday, May 1, 2022
HomeSportsTwo people die after drowning in a lake in Guillena (Seville)
Sports

Two people die after drowning in a lake in Guillena (Seville)

By mohit
0

Two people have died drowned in the Serrano Lakes, in the Sevillian municipality of Guillena, as reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucía. At 2:50 p.m. he was seen at the Emergency Telephone 112 the first of several notices that reported two people who had gotten into the water, at the height of the residential buildings, and who could not get out of the water. The alerters also indicated that between several witnesses who were in the area were trying to get them out.

Then alerted the Provincial Fire Department Sevillethe Civil Guard and the 061 Health Emergency Center. The health services have confirmed the death of two people at the scene of the incident; one is a 42-year-old man and more information is unknown about the other.

See also  What number do you see? The viral challenge that detects vision problems
Previous articleWorker’s Day: Alberto Fernández celebrated the 400,000 worker in construction at the Perón Highway site
mohit
I’m mohit, I am a professional blogger, Digital Marketer, and Certified Google Partner. I write about Business ,Tech News,Travel, Food Recipe, YouTube Trending Video and Health And Fitness here on cuopm
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021