Two people die after drowning in a lake in Guillena (Seville)

Two people have died drowned in the Serrano Lakes, in the Sevillian municipality of Guillena, as reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucía. At 2:50 p.m. he was seen at the Emergency Telephone 112 the first of several notices that reported two people who had gotten into the water, at the height of the residential buildings, and who could not get out of the water. The alerters also indicated that between several witnesses who were in the area were trying to get them out.

Then alerted the Provincial Fire Department Sevillethe Civil Guard and the 061 Health Emergency Center. The health services have confirmed the death of two people at the scene of the incident; one is a 42-year-old man and more information is unknown about the other.