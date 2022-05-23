Two finals in a row for Levante UD FS in Paterna towards the ‘playoffs’



The Raise UD FS This Tuesday they have a real final in Paterna against Córdoba (8:30 pm, LaLigaSportsTV), which could continue next Saturday when they bid farewell to the League at home against Inter. Two home games in which the Granotas, League runners-up, play their last and definitive cartridges to return to be among the eight best in the League for the fourth consecutive season.

And it starts tonight against a direct rival, who is one point higher, so whoever loses or draws could be mathematically ruled out of the fight, in case ElPozo Murcia or Industrias Santa Coloma, or both, also win on this day. And it is that the granotas have a five-point disadvantage with respect to the eighth classified. With Barça, Inter, Cartagena and Palma Futsal already classified, seven other teams keep their aspirations alive three days before the end of the regular leaguer, so from this Tuesday every game is a final. Levante UDFS, which will close the League at home against Ribera Navarra, He comes from losing by the minimum (2-1) at the Palau in the repeat of the 2021 playoff final with Barça. In the first round match in Vista Alegre, the victory went to Josan González’s team, although by a tight score (4-3).

The Granota entity has appealed to its fans to fill the stands of the Municipality of Paterna, with free assistance for subscribers and charity tickets for only three euros.