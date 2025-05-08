Tutberidze showed new stars, Fors-Major was waiting for the artist as an artist. Ice holiday in honor of May 9

How was the Victory Day in the “Dream”. On May 8, Russian skaters began to celebrate Victory Day. The festive event “Living Heritage” was held in the small Moscow Ice Palace “Dream”, where anyone could get. The audience with a welcoming speech was made by the General Director of the FFKKR Alexander Kogan. “We celebrate the greatest holiday of our country – Victory Day. Unfortunately, there are not many people left who accomplished this feat. But I am sure that all young generations – both current and future, will carry the memory of these exploits for centuries. Well, our skaters, who continue the victorious traditions of Russian figure skating, will show you their performances today. I wish you all health, happiness, peaceful sky above my head and, of course, victories for Russian figure skating, ”Kogan said before the start of his performances. The first time in the history of the USSR, a participant in the European Championship, the USSR-1958-88-year-old-88-year-old-88-year-old Leonid Gordonwho spoke in pairs with Svetlana Smirnova. Gordon was a child during the Great Patriotic War and survived it in evacuation in Omsk.The FFCrdl spectators at the festival were a lot of synchronist skaters. Thematic mass numbers looked gorgeous, the girls rode under the famous songs-“Cranes”, “For you, mother-mother!”, “Smuckle”. Edbaryman. The famous coach decided to promote the younger generation and sent to the show Daria Lebedeva (13 years) and Ekaterina Korchazhnikovwho performed at younger competitions last season. The main star of the event was the vice-champion of the world among juniors, a winner of the stages of the Grand Prix of Russia Roman Savosin. The skater performed to the music from the series “17 Moments of Spring.” Unfortunately, the number was not the same as the organizers planned. Roma was supposed to perform with the musician Edgar Akobyanhowever, the artist could not fly from Yerevan because of problems with the air show. But even without this, the number came out beautiful and piercing. Figure skating on Sport24