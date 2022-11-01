Trusova’s new programs are an attempt to create the perfect athlete. But only in one of them we see the new Sasha

Alena VolkovaAnd this is not bad. At the second stage of the Russian Grand Prix Alexandra Trusova first performed after silver at the Beijing Olympics. Moreover, after the open skates of the national team, she moved to a new coaching staff – to CSKA to Svetlana Sokolovskaya. The athlete decided not to perform with the old programs, but to stage new ones, which she presented in Sochi. Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24 The short one really pleasantly surprised everyone. The popular track “Ainsi Bas La Vida” by Indila performed unusually well on the competitive ice. Many after open rentals and jazz talked about the “new Trusova”, but now it is clear that this was completely wrong. Here in this program we see a completely new athlete. In her programs, choreography usually goes in the background – a couple of movements at the beginning and end, and the rest of the program steps. Here, Alexandra has been dancing for all 3 minutes, they even worked out the movements during the entry to the jumps, interesting exits. It can be seen that so far it is difficult for her to adapt to such a rhythm, and the choreography in the modern style looks a little angular. Trusova is used to other movements at the box office, she concentrates more on jumps, so it is logical that so far the program looks raw. Clamps are still visible, a slight uncertainty in the dances – we have not seen such Alexandra even in demonstrations. We can confidently say that the short program is an exact hit at the time and place, she needs such an experiment and risk to get out of her comfort zone. With a free everything is much more complicated. This program cannot be called as successful. The staging of J2’s “I Believe I Can Fly” (Epic Trailer Version) and Enryoki’s “When You Are High” didn’t work. This season, unusual covers are very popular among Russian athletes, which destroy the style of the original work. The production turned out to be completely empty – again long runs for jumps without unnecessary movements and ordinary trips. The same claims were made to the Olympic “Cruella”, but there everything was pulled out by music and a bright image, but there is nothing here. The composition itself is more suitable for listening, not skating. The high notes of a soloist who is literally screaming most likely do not sound very cool in the arena. Spectators will pay more attention to these screams than to the athlete herself. The only thing for which the director Nikita Mikhailov can be praised here is the skillful insertion of the cantilever. This element is insanely cool, but usually in the programs it looks sparse, as if it was set only because the athlete is able to do it. A beautiful kneeling and a final backbend is a good decision to build this element into the program. As a result, Trusova got a cool short program in which you can develop, experiment and go beyond, and a free program, which is no different from previous programs. Free for Alexandra, it seems, should not be difficult in terms of choreography – here jumps are more important for her. Therefore, if we start thinking and imagine that the short one is about perfection in choreography, and the free one is perfection in jumps, then at the end we will get an interesting attempt to create an ideal athlete.Do you want to know everything about figure skating? Subscribe to our telegram channel!Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Zen