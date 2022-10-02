Trusova had no future with Tutberidze. There is only one question: why only now, and not in the spring?

Alexander PetrovBut Alexander Petrov probably knows the answer. No, seriously: did you really believe that after what happened in Beijing, Trusov would continue to work with Tutberidze as if nothing had happened? After such an emotional shutdown? Are you kidding? The intensity of that drama was quickly forgotten by the well-known events that followed, which caused much more tears and pain, but anyone who watches at least one of the two videos above will still catch a sense of the point of no return. For some other skater, such a breakdown could be explained by the fleeting attention of the moment, but not for Trusova. Even take her then accusations: everyone can put something of their own into the phrase “you knew everything”, but it is obvious that this will be systemic, accumulating and unlikely to be resolved in the new cycle. The only thing that surprises in Trusova’s transition to Sokolovskaya is – this is why it happened only now and not in early spring (immediately after losing gold in Beijing) or late (at the end of the season). Rumors about such a continuation of Sasha’s career have been circulating since the Olympics: it was not clear whether there was some kind of texture behind this from the very beginning or, as often happens lately, the reality adjusted to Internet fan fiction and memes. The option with Sokolovskaya, of course, does not look indisputable, but it is at least logical and interesting. Evgeny Semenov, Sport24 Svetlana Vladimirovna’s coaching image is the complete antipode of Tutberidze’s assembly line, while the coach of Kondratyuk and Samarin knows how to squeeze the maximum out of students. For Sokolovskaya herself, this is an application for a solid second place in the figure coaching hierarchy, and even a possible challenge in the form of “wouldn’t you aim for the first one?” If the alliance with Trusova is successful, CSKA, represented primarily by Sokolovskaya, may finally take shape as the main alternative to Khrustalny and a force capable of destroying the monopoly in the Russian FC. In any case, this is an interesting plot. The very return of Trusova to Tutberidze in the Olympic season was not the result of a spiritual impulse, but was a forced tactical chance – without a “crystal” bonus, the fight for gold with Shcherbakova and Valieva would have been impossible in principle. The bet did not work. There is no point in staying for a new cycle: in the Khrustalny coordinate system, two in relation to Shcherbakova will always be more than five for Trusova, the role of “the main drama and pain of the entire Tutberidze group” has been assigned to Valieva for years. Well, if programs with a hood still do not help turn the doping case in their favor, there is always Akatieva, who is being prepared for a big career almost according to the same canons as Camila of the junior model. Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24 Well, now it has become completely clear that there will be no international starts and a wonderful figure of the future awaits us exclusively within the borders of the Russian Federation (albeit actively changing). The meaning of the “crystal” allowance has finally disappeared – and this just might be the answer to the question of why only now, and not in the spring. seems to be the opposite. It was by remaining in the Tutberidze group that Trusova actually resigned herself to the secondary and rather limited role of “the one with the jumps”, beyond which she was not particularly allowed, and inside this role her ceiling was seen quite clearly (see 2> 5). Leaving for CSKA – a chance that we will see a really re-invented Trusova. In the status of prima at the same time with excellent sparring in the form of Samodelkina. Of course, no one gives guarantees of success, but Sasha is the only skater who succeeded without Tutberidze (especially for Medvedeva’s fans – fully, without significant regression during the season). Who, if not her, should become the face of the opposition to Khrustalny for the new Milan cycle. Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24 This remark deliberately omitted the now popular topic “Sasha ran away from Tutberidze to her boyfriend” – well, simply because Sasha gives the impression of an adequate and too ambitious person to choose a new coach close to her boyfriend’s body. About working and romantic moments, no one said better than James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano) in SNL: “I never mixed business with pleasure. Unless this business is prostitution.” “Trixel-Pixel” is Alexander Petrov’s telegram channel, where there are even more figurines