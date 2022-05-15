Truck catches fire on BR 116, in Jequié

This Sunday morning (15), a truck loaded with tires caught fire on BR 116, near the Federal Highway Police station, in the Jequié region. Firefighters were called and crews from the 8th Military Fire Brigade (8th GBM/Jequié), in three vehicles, managed to fight the fire. There were no casualties. The material of the truck’s load made it difficult to fight the fire. Initially, the pump arm techniques were carried out with the formation of two lines of hoses, one with water and the other with foam generating liquid (LGE), both with direct combat. After the fight, the aftermath began and the removal of part of the tire load. The Fire Department warns that, in the event of a vehicular fire, it is important that passengers leave the car and take shelter in a safe place. Then, you must contact the Fire Department through the central 193. Vehicle extinguishers must also be used to combat the beginnings of fires; for this it is important that citizens have the equipment in their cars.