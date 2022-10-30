Travessia: confusing plot and average performances make the audience plummet

After debuting under great expectations, Travessia, from TV Globo, did not manage to become popular with the public and maintain the good ratings achieved by Pantanal, which preceded it in the track. Although it represents the highest national rating, the average of the first 20 chapters of Travessia, put Gloria Perez’s plot on the level of Um Lugar ao Sol, starring Cauã Reymond at the beginning of the year, which had the worst performance of an ending in the on Saturday, October 22nd, Travessia scored the worst audience since its debut on the 10th: 19.9 points in greater São Paulo, the largest consumer and advertising market in the country. For comparison, the lowest rating for a Saturday chapter of Pantanal was 22.2 points, on the day of the rerun of the final chapter. The worst performance of the entire production took place on March 30, a fourth, and was 21.8 points. Although the story of Brisa (Lucy Alves), Ari (Chay Suede) and Chiara (Jade Picon) debuted in to the mandatory electoral propaganda, which usually scares away viewers, the low performance is also attributed by TV critics and internet users to the confusing plot, full of events that would hardly find a parallel with real life, and the lack of outstanding performances.Chay – Jade-TravessiaChiara and Ari, played by Jade Picon and Chay Suede in TravessiaReproduction / TV Globo TravessiaBrisa discovers that Oto nourishing a passion Reproduction/TV FocoPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 1 TravessiaChiara and Ari go to bed for the first timeReproduction/Summary of Online Soap Operas Humberto Martins plays Guerra in the novel TravessiaHumberto Martins plays Guerra in the novel TravessiaGlobo/ Ellen SoaresPublicidade do partner Metrópoles 2 foto-tati-quebra-barraco-faz-participacao-in-novela-travessia-globo-102022Tati Quebra Barraco debuted as an actress in TravessiaReproduction Ari (Chay Suede) in TravessiaAri (Chay Suede) in TravessiaGlobo/Reproduction0For Sérgio Santos, o Zamenza, columnist for TV História, and founder of the blog De Olho nos Details, the script problems begin with the protagonist’s story. “The telenovela debuted without a concrete story to tell. For a moment it seemed that the protagonist is Chiara and not Brisa. And the narrative on top of Brisa is full of meaningless situations”, he opined, in conversation with the metropolises.The TV critic’s complaint mirrors that of viewers, who have used Twitter in recent days to question various aspects of Brisa’s trajectory. The character had a photo of her digitally modified and associated with a child kidnapper, a fact inspired by a real and possible story. The problem is that the image only went viral in Maranhão, and, after being detained by other bad weather in Rio de Janeiro, the character practically chose to be imprisoned using a false name.

“We know it was inspired by a real case of a woman who was beaten to death because of it, but in fiction it has been explored in a shallow way. When Breeze finds out who was responsible, what will she do? Get revenge on a teenager? And the news only went viral in Maranhão? In RJ no one knows? The girl got out of jail and didn’t even look for a contact with her son in the middle of social networks. These are difficult situations to buy. And also the hooks are not good. The author looks lost. It’s a very aimless start”, criticizes Sérgio.

Another problem noticed by the public was the lack of continuity in the story of Helô and Stênio, who originally appeared in Salve Jorge, 10 years ago. The characters of Alexandre Nero and Giovanna Antonelli do not disappoint, but the daughter that the fictional couple had at the time, Drika, played by Mariana Rios, was not even mentioned in Travessia, which also did not go unnoticed. choose just a few to illustrate the absurdity that is serving as the main attraction of Globo’s prime time”, detonated the critic and columnist for UOL, Lucas Barros, Chico Barney. “What about Helo’s daughter with Stenio? Did he die or is he on Record?”, joked netizens. Tweets Tweets of netizens reacting to TravessiaTweets of netizens reacting to TravessiaReproduction/Twitter Tweets tweets from netizens reacting to TravessiaConfused plot and performances have discouraged the publicReproduction/TwitterPublicity by partner Metrópoles 1 Tweets tweets from netizens reacting to TravessiaFor Gloria Perez, criticism of the plot of a soap opera is also the fault of those who watchReproduction/Twitter0The lack of outstanding performances has also become a problem in Travessia. Escalated to a prominent role without having experience in the area, Jade Picon was unable to make the public face her debut with the same optimism as Gloria and director Mauro Mendonça Filho, who sometimes came out in defense of the influencer. actress, but with such an important role, the inexperience in directing it is evident, which should have been evaluated by the production before the premiere. One of the few praiseworthy performances of Travessia took place in the first episode, by an interpreter who has already said goodbye to the feuilleton: former BBB Grazi Massafera. the errors of Travessia so far. In addition to having already minimized the critics of the netizens to her current soap opera, more than once, she has also hinted that the viewer is responsible for the whole work. “Poor he who cannot fly,” she wrote in 2013 on Twitter. Apparently, the writer’s opinion hasn’t changed much since then. Do you want to stay on top of the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorial on Instagram.