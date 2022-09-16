Training if you have children: how to organize?

Physical exercise is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. That is why it should be part of our daily routine without excuses. In this sense, it is important not to settle for a sedentary life due to lack of time, difficulty organizing, lack of knowledge or a nearby gym, etc. Today we are talking about including this time of activity in a family context, because many times we use all our time to be with the little ones in the house and we forget about ourselves. Remember that training if you have children is not an impossible mission, rather an exciting challenge, full of learning and self-knowledge. Are you in? We know that sometimes it is very difficult to reconcile personal and professional life, and even more so if we want to include certain additional activities to take care of ourselves. Physical exercise, proper nutrition and quality rest are three fundamental pillars of a healthy lifestyle and these cannot be overlooked, regardless of external circumstances. You must understand that wanting to do your best, live up to your own expectations, have a big smile and dedicate ourselves to the task of raising our little ones it’s great, but If we don’t take care of ourselves first and feel strong, energetic, healthy and prepared… we may not be able to maintain the usual routine for a long time.A healthy lifestyle is sustainable over timeIt has no expiration date. This helps to preserve a good state of physical and mental health and makes us feel good at all levels. Thus, physical exercise is not an option, it is a responsibility with ourselves and with those around us, especially our little ones, who need us to be prepared to follow a sometimes exhausting pace.

Training if you have children, a unique experience!

It is true that knowing the importance of training is one thing and the ease of carrying it out is another. However, as in almost everything, the secret is in the organization and in the good attitude. Next, we offer you some reflections for the moment of training if you have children and that you can do it effectively and satisfactorily.

Train to be an example

Many look for a moment of disconnection in training, in which to be alone and away from all the outside noise. Nevertheless, when you have children, you know that your time for independence is irremediably reduced. Therefore, changing the perspective of training to be alone, for that of training to share time with your little one, is an emotional and realistic idea. There is no better way to educate than by example. and raising your children in an environment of activity, movement and sport is a guaranteed success. Use this context to motivate yourself and do what one day, without a doubt, the little ones in the house will want to do.

Online training platform

When we want to find time to go to the gym, with its corresponding route and generally with established schedules, things get complicated. An excellent idea is to train from home and that is why we do not want to fail to mention Entrena Virtual, an online training platform with which You can train anytime, anywhere. You set your hours marks the duration of the classes and the level and you let yourself be carried away by the motivation that the professionals in charge of the sessions offer. You have many disciplines to try until you find the one that best suits you. It is an excellent idea to train in those holes alone, or in the presence of your children, even to participate!

Make them part of your routine

Many people seek to leave their little ones with someone or find those gaps in the agenda to be able to escape. You should know that an excellent option is to train with your little ones, They love exercise and even more so if they do it with you! There are many activities suitable for them that will gradually introduce them to the sports environment. Sport not only has benefits for adults, but also for children: improves their physical abilities, develops their intellectual abilities, favors a quality night’s rest, as well as infinite positive contributions to their physical and mental health. Yoga, dance, functional, skating, bike rides… there are many disciplines appropriate for them depending on their age.There’s nothing like that team feeling at home. They feel integrated, part of a unit, active… Training if you have children is not only possible, but it is a truly exciting experience. What are you waiting for?