Trahan-Davis, sixth centenarian at Valencia Basket



Celeste Trahan-Davis is part of the history of Valencia Basketball in less than two seasons. the inside already has reached the figure of 100 matches with the ‘taronja’ shirt. She is the sixth player in the history of the women’s section to reach triple figures. After the second leg of the semifinals of the LF Endesa against Spar Girona, the player has reached 100 matches. In this match at La Fonteta, Trahan-Davis contributed with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 recovery. The American is currently the sixth player with the most appearances at the Club. The Top 5 it’s made of Leticia Romero (108), followed by Queralt Houses (129), Esther Diaz (134), Rebekah Cotano (139) and Anna Gomez (142). The 100 Trahan-Davis matches are distributed in 69 at LF Endesa, 20 in the EuroCup Women, 5 in the Copa de la Reina, 3 in the LF Endesa Super Cup, 2 in the EuroLeague qualification Women and 1 from SuperCup Women. In addition, she is the fifth player with the most points (956) and second in rebounds (550). In all this time, the interior has stood out for its continuity in the rotation. In two seasons she has only been absent in three matches (two from LF Endesa and one from EuroCup Women).