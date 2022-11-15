Trading 212 A Smart Choice: Is Trading 212 Safe To Invest?

Although Trading 212 primarily operates as a worldwide CFD broker, customers are also able to trade equities and ETFs at no cost. There is a possibility that the corporation’s original 2004 London base serves as its present command center. The FCA of the United Kingdom, the CySEC, and the BFSB supervise Trading 212. The prestigious Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) oversees Trading 212, making it a reliable platform just like https://coinapp360.com.

Evaluating Trading 212’s Positives and Negatives

Advantages

Our yearly assessment found Trading 212’s online trading platform and mobile app to be the easiest to use in their category.

Trading CFDs and currencies in a wide variety of markets with 1,785 symbols.

Allows trading on 16 different foreign exchange rates vs the Bulgarian lev, among other “exotic” pairings.

Provides coverage from a Cypriot insurer for damages exceeding EUR 1,000,000, over EUR 20,000.

Drawbacks

There is no access to media stories in the application saved from financial calendar entries.

The online platform only provides snippet-like updates for study, so you can’t do much with sentiment data or other big data types.

Trading 212 contains a lot of videos, but not many articles for learning.

For the time being, MetaTrader is unavailable.

Expenses and Rewards

The Invest account is for trading stocks, while the CFD account is for trading contracts for difference. To open an Invest account, you need just deposit 1 EUR, whereas a CFD account calls for a tenfold increase to that amount. This analysis will concentrate on the CFD account. Please refer to our U.K. StockBrokers.com review of Trading 212 for information on the Invest account.

Although CFDs and FX trading at Trading 212 have no commissions, a spread is still charged. Trading 212 does not provide any price transparency for currency pairings like the EUR/USD by publishing an average spread. The lack of an average spread is a major drawback since this is a standard feature of the industry’s leading CFD and FX brokers.

Applications for Mobile Trading

The software includes video lessons for new users, but seasoned traders may be let down by its lack of sophisticated tools when compared to other, more capable mobile trading programs.

An Overview of Apps Trading 212’s mobile app for iOS and Android is among the most intuitive in the industry. Screening markets like stocks, currencies, indices, and recently added symbols is a breeze with the default watch list screeners.

The absence of robust research capabilities is the Trading 212 app’s major shortcoming. Economic events for every particular symbol are prominently included on the site’s comprehensive calendar.

The Trading 212 Google Chrome Plugin is the first of its kind that I have examined, and it allows for instantaneous access to the platform directly from the browser. Not only are its watch lists flexible, but they also sync instantly with the online interface. Thanks to these enhancements, Trading 212 was able to place in the top seven of our yearly rating for Ease of Use.

The app’s charting feature is well-integrated, with 45 indicators and 19 sketching tools at your disposal. The capabilities of the mobile app are almost equal to those of the equivalent online version.

Among the various trading instruments, good-till-cancel order expiration are the default rather than good-till-date. These kinds of nuanced issues show how much opportunity there is for development in the app’s adaptability.

One standout feature of the Trading 212 mobile app is the ability to preview forthcoming events while viewing the symbol attributes of a certain instrument, such as the EUR/USD. All relevant information, including the event’s projected effect, prediction, and precise timing, is presented.

Studying the Market

Trading 212’s research offering isn’t great; it’s only slightly over what I’d consider minimal. In addition to the latest headlines and expert commentary, subscribers also have access to a curated list of the most actively traded symbols and a comprehensive economic calendar.

As part of its online trading platform, Trading 212 publishes daily market analyses covering a wide variety of instruments. However, there is a lack of study information, and most of what is accessible looks to be simply out of date. For instance, the channel’s latest video was published on YouTube almost a year before the time we ran our tests (August 2021).

For those interested in keeping up with the markets, Trading 212’s website has news summaries and almost a dozen technical analysis snippets, all of which include relevant price references for widely traded CFD markets including FX, commodities, and metals.

Creating an Account – What Should You Do?

There is no paperwork involved in creating an account; everything is handled digitally. Verification of new accounts often takes place within 24 business hours.

To create an account with Trading 212, please do the following:

Include your date of birth and email address in addition to your country of residency.

Don’t forget to provide your tax identification number and the nation in which you pay taxes.

Pick a checking account then decide on money to use for your new account.

Provide information on your means, job, and trading background.

To activate your account after agreeing to the terms and conditions, please provide identification and proof of where you now live.

Concluding Ideas

Trading 212 has done a great job of streamlining its interface so that even inexperienced traders may have a positive experience.

However, the breadth of its research offerings is lacking across all platforms. Experienced traders may find that Trading 212 falls short of their expectations when compared to other leading FX and CFD brokers.