Tough defeat that revives the Mestalla crisis (4-2)

An archive image of Valencia CF Mestalla against Atzeneta VCF

Defeat of those that hurt, and a lot, the one that Valencia Mestalla suffered this Saturday in Atzeneta (4-2). Angulo’s team had a great opportunity on the table to leave behind the rumors of a possible new crisis. However, they lost at the home of a direct rival and, after three games without winning, the objective, obligatory for an entity like Valencia, is complicated.

The party began flooded with a sea of ​​doubts. Both teams scored and the lack of control and long balls dominated the passing of the minutes. Despite little controlit seemed Valencia who managed to feel more comfortable in the early stages. The reserve team gained more and more weight in the match until they managed to take the lead through Gozálbez in the 18th minute. The joy did not last long and, through two penalties, Atzeneta turned the scoreboard around in just three minutes. Before going to the locker room, Fran Pérez, also from a penalty, tied the game.

The second half began very calmly and with hardly any chances. However, Keita found the path to goal again and left the Mestalla ‘touched’. When they were looking for a tie, Atzeneta killed the duel with more spaces.