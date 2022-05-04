Toni Costa gave his girlfriend Evelyn a ring and she showed it off in networks

Toni Costa caused controversy again for his relationship with Evelyn Beltrán, but now for a lavish Mother’s Day gift, a ring he gave her during a weekend together in Atlanta. user reactions and the followers of Adamari López did not wait with the criticism and assumptions, although the couple defended themselves again from any accusation. The new attacks for their romance occur after the influencer was accused of “destroying homes” and having had a relationship with Coast while he was still with his ex-wife. Both came out to deny that version and defend themselves against all the negative comments.Toni and Evelyn spent a nice weekend togetherSocial networks“I was not the other one,” Beltrán said on social networks and argued that they met some time after their respective love breakups, when the two were already single.

The delivery of the ring

Between good drinks and dinners in between, the bride and groom left behind the controversy and celebrated Mother’s Day which is celebrated on May 1 in Spain. In a moment, Toni gave the ring to Evelyn and she did not hesitate to share the gift through photographs on her social networks.Internet users immediately thought that It was an engagement ring. but in reality it was part of the Spanish celebration: “It was a gift from my boyfriend,” the influencer published in her Instagram stories. In the images, Evelyn thanked for the ring and especially for the quality time that they spent together: “Thank you for giving me such beautiful and happy moments by your side,” he wrote along with a photograph on his Instagram account. Toni Costa gave his girlfriend a ring and she did not hesitate to share it with her followersSocial networksAnd it is that We must remember that Beltrán is Timothy’s mother, the son he had with his ex-partner, coach Timbo Domínguez, with whom he ended his relationship last year, like Toni with Adamari López. Besides, Toni and his girlfriend meet every weekend in some city and they take the opportunity to give each other gifts of all kinds and spend time together, since they have a long-distance relationship because she lives in Austin, Texas, and he in Miami, Florida. In addition to the ring, Beltrán received a bouquet of roses from his new partner Toni CostaSocial networks

Toni Costa also dedicated a message to her mother and time to her daughter

His girlfriend was not the only woman that the Spaniard recognized on European Mother’s Day, as she honored her mother, Mrs. Carmen Lozano Garde with the caption: “Without you I would be nothing, thank you so much. Love you”. The Spaniard sent a congratulatory message to his mother for Mother’s Day in his countrySocial networksIn addition, he published a photograph on his social networks in which the dancer appears giving him a big hug to the lady, while she gives him a warm kiss on the cheekaccompanied by the following phrase: “Congratulations to all the moms where their day is celebrated today.” And, in addition to the romantic moments he had with his girlfriend, which once again sparked controversy among Adamari’s fans, he also spent time with his seven-year-old daughter Alaïa, As he shared on his Instagram account.