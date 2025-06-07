Tom Felton gets back on Dracoy Malfoy's skin more than a decade after Harry Potter's end

Harry Potter fans prepare to have a new joy more than a decade from the end of the saga, since Tom Feltonthe British actor who gave life to the iconic antagonist, Draco Malfoyannounced that he will play his mythical character in A musical in New York. Felton acted next to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson As part of the original cast of the saga of the 2000s, which catapulted young people as stars around the world. His character, Malfoy, was known by the fans for his sarcastic form of saying “Potter”, his arrogant attitude and for being the face of the Slytherin house in Hogwarts. He has a few days, the actor surprised his followers by announcing on Instagram his return to the universe of Harry Potter. For that, he wore the iconic blonde wig and Slytherin's robe, accompanied by the phrase: “Scared, Potter?”. In the publication he wrote “Guess who returned” and aroused the joy and nostalgia of the fans of the most famous magicians in the world. Draco Malfoy, the character that led Tom Felton to Harry Potter (photo: capture) “It is surreal to put me back in place and, of course, recover his iconic platinum blonde hair. I am excited to be able to complete its history and share it with the best fans community in the world”, Said the actor who will return will be part of the cast, this time in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Harry Potter, in the film called Harry Potter and the death relics – Part 2, which premiered in July 2011. It is the first time that an original actor from the film saga takes up his role in a play, which It will be placed as an epilogue to the main story of Harry Potter. The plot takes place 19 years after the events of the last film and shows the children of Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco at the beginning of his stage in Hogwartsel Malfoy at the Lyric Theater in New York as of November 11 and only for 19 weeks, the organizers reported. The actor said that this return represents a very special moment: “I will be playing Draco with the same age as he has in the work. Being part of Harry Potter's films has been one of my life's greatest honors. I hope to join this incredible company and be part of the Broadway community, ”he said about it in a statement. Because of his part, HBO works on a new television adaptation by Harry Potter, which will begin to shoot in these months and that he already has a confirmed cast. According to the producers, he promises to be a faithful and detailed adaptation of the seven original JK Rowling books.Tom Felton's return to his character from Draco Malfoy