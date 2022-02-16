Today’s matches: the soccer agenda to watch in Argentina on TV on February 17

For Zone A, Gymnastics (LP) receive to San Lorenzo. Peter Troglio, current technician of the “Ciclón”, returns to the forest, his second home. Idol, reference and former player and coach of the La Plata team, it is to be expected that the world runner-up in Italy 90′ be received with honors at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium.Banfield vs. San Lorenzo. 02/11/22Fotobaires Meanwhile, in Florencio Varela, another reunion of old acquaintances will take place. racing club will visit Defense and Justicewhose technical director is Sebastian Beccacecewho directed La Academia between 2019 and 2020. The team of Fernando Gago seeks to strengthen its identity and achieve positive results, because the debut in Avellaneda last Sunday showed that the blue and white fans, so far, do not approve of the team. In the press conference after the match against Gimnasia (LP), Gago assured that “The team is committed and enthusiastic. “i liked the team. We missed the last stitch, but Racing was the protagonist and dominated. I am very satisfied”. And he admitted: “Obviously we wanted to win, but I think we’re on the right track.” In addition, he explained that, against Halcón de Varela, he will try to impose his game, a registered trademark of the house. The match that will premiere on the day will be Colón-Godoy Cruz. Julius Caesar Falcionicoach of the “Sabalero” team, already has at his disposal Ramon “Wanchope” Ábila, whose arrival was not without controversy. The coach himself, in a television interview, pushed for the pass to materialize, and the player’s desire to reach a club where he felt important was also key, after the short circuits he had with the xeneize leadership.Wanchope Ábila’s mistake that bothered Mariano Closs’s team Ábila expressed himself in this regard in a recent interview with ESPN: “I didn’t deny that they didn’t love me, I never disrespected them for that, nor did I tell them ‘you have to love me yes or yes’. No, on the contrary. I was always available, but I wanted to be told, and then each one knows what position to take, or let’s see a decent way out or ‘Look, we want to sell you, we don’t want to lend you’, but the comments were always backwards, and for the journalists they are the ones who inform and we find out for you”. Likewise, at the Eva Perón stadium, Sarmiento receives Banfield from Diego Davove Y Darius Cvitanichwhile Atletico Tucuman – Platense Y Workshops – Union They will close the second date of the tournament. In the international order, the round of 16 of the Europa League is played. The most attractive match will be played by Barcelona and Napoli starting at 2:45 p.m. (Argentine time). Xavi’s team, which is fighting to enter Champions League positions in La Liga, does not have the Europa League among its priorities. In fact, the technician left Daniel Alves off the list in good faith of the competition. For its part, the Italian team fights for the league with Inter and Milan and aspires to repeat the European title that it achieved with Diego Maradona in 1987.Professional League CupEurope League