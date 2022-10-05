Enjoying a good quality of life is a fortune that has a lot to do with our ability to integrate good habits into our daily lives. Many times we know what we should do, but putting it into practice is more complicated. In this sense, it is essential to adopt progressive but resistant changes, which are here to stay and allow us to feel full satisfaction with our routine. Today we share with you some tips to increase wellness, because sometimes it is easier than we think, if we are willing to take a small step forward. Each person has their own circumstances that directly influence their emotional state, as well as their physical and mental health. Therefore, the first thing you should know is that increasing well-being goes through study individually a series of aspects of their own in order to improve them.However, there are habits or points of action that can significantly improve the quality of life of any person and increase their daily well-being. In this post we are going to launch some of these general measures that we consider key to happiness and daily satisfaction. If you think you have a blockage that is not letting you move forward and you don’t know how to manage it, we definitely recommend that you consult a psychology professional who can shed light on your situation. Do not hesitate to count on our Vikika Team psychologists if you need it.

General tips to increase well-being, take note!

At Vikika Team we consider it essential to bet on a healthy lifestyle to enjoy an optimal quality of life, with good health at all levels, energy, vitality and enthusiasm. To do this, integrating a series of healthy habits is a priority. Do you want to increase your well-being? Start by pay attention to the needs of your body and mind and experience the change.

Active life, stand up NOW

Completely avoid a sedentary lifestyle It is essential to be healthy and strong. This does not mean that you cannot enjoy an afternoon on the sofa and your favorite series. It is about enjoying an active life on a daily basis, give movement to the body and to feel strong, resistant and agile. And it is not only an aesthetic issue or physical results, it goes much further! Our body needs activity to function properly and it is your responsibility to provide it. It is a fact that working hours sometimes prevent us from being as active as we would like, especially in office jobs that require sitting for long hours. However, you can always apply some changes, such as getting up every hour, stretching in your chair, changing elevator for stairs, car for walk, etc. Do what is in your power, do not settle. Beyond daily activity, if you want to increase your well-being, it is essential that you practice physical exercise on a regular basisincluding strength training. An adequate level of muscle mass translates into a healthy body, protected against the development of certain diseases. And no matter your age, current physical condition or experience, training is for everyone, as long as it is individually adaptedTraining, on the other hand, gives you some functional qualities that give you independence and confidence on a day-to-day basis. Being active and feeling safe over time is a guarantee of quality of life and self-esteem.

Healthy eating: quality of life

Surely on more than one occasion you have heard that “we are what we eat” and it is largely true. Food has a great influence on our health and well-being and it is also an exciting world. Nothing like living first-hand the transformation that occurs, in every way, when we begin to take care of food; when we learn to eat and decide to bet on a varied, balanced and nutritious diet. And the fact is that a healthy lifestyle is not based on miraculous diets, on the search for immediate results or on intermittent habits. It’s about deciding to take care of yourself every dayso that these habits become something stable, without an expiration date despite vacations or holidays.Check stress level and trying to reduce it if necessary is another essential point. Stress greatly harms the state of health and prevents enjoying day to day with enthusiasm and satisfaction. Bet for mind and body activities It is a great idea to find emotional stability and feel in balance.

Other key aspects to increase well-being

Beyond what has been mentioned, you can also focus on these points: quality rest it is very important to perform properly and feel refreshed every new day. activities that you are passionate about will fill you with illusion, these do not have to bring you anything material, they are food for the soul. Bet on the quality social relationshipsthat they join you and help you to be better every day. Be generous with yourself and hug yourself in moments of weaknessThey are part of life.