Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega reveal secrets of the 2nd Wandinha Season 2

Wandinha's second season is about to debut on Netflix. In a press conference, Jenna Ortega, who gives life to the character, talked about the recordings of the series. "It was just beautiful. I mean, we had the privilege of burning most of the school at the end of the first season, so we were able to start almost everything from scratch," he said.

The actress highlighted the change in scenarios: "It was great to see these new beautiful moss castles and spider webs. And we also changed the place, we were filming in Ireland instead of Romania, which had such beautiful gothic architecture, but the Ireland too." Jenna also commented on Wandinha's relationship with Enid in season two. "I think she really lowers the guard with Enid at the end of season one, and then, in season two, she doesn't want to be asked about her relationship with Enid."

Tim Burton, director of Wandinha, highlighted the talent of Jenna Ortega. “I remember that on the first day, in the first season, Jenna was there before everyone, watching everything, so she knows more than everyone. Sometimes she knows more than me,” he recalled. Burton also revealed that the second season's plot will have emotions, feelings and problems of real families. “Obviously, we have the most classic issue of the relationship of mother and daughter between Wandinha and Mortícia, but this season we also introduce Mortícia's mother and the dynamics between the two,” he said at a press conference.

About Season Second

According to Netflix's official synopsis, Wandinha's second season will bring the young Addams back to school dark corridors never again, where new enemies and challenges await it. With eight episodes in total, the new wave will be released in two parts: episodes 1 to 4 reach the catalog on August 6, while episodes 5 to 8 debut on September 3.