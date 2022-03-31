Three hostages are released from captivity in the neighborhood of São Cristóvão, in Salvador

Victims reported that they were kidnapped and tortured by men who suspected they were informants A garrison of the 49th Independent Company of the Military Police (CIPM) was carrying out rounds and incursions on Rua Lessa Ribeiro, in the São Cristóvão neighborhood of Salvador, when they came across individuals gunmen running through an alley, around 4:30 pm this Wednesday (30). Gunfire was exchanged, but the suspects fled. After the escape, the military discovered a house that was used by the suspects as captivity and inside this residence three people were found tied up, who claimed they were being tortured. The victims reported that the men suspected they were informants. After the three people were released, they were taken to the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Investigations (Draco), to formalize the incident.