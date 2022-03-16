This will be the Champions League quarter-final draw

We already know the eight qualified teams for the quarterfinals of the 2021-22 Champions League, which will be played between April 5 and 6 (the first leg) and 12 and 13 (the return leg). Last week, Liverpool, Bayern, Manchester City and Real Madrid sealed the first four tickets for said round. The Whites achieved an epic comeback (3-1) against a PSG that had everything under control until Donnarumma decided to spice up the tie and Benzema sentenced with his ‘hat-trick’. This past Tuesday, Benfica and Atlético de Madrid certified their classification. The Portuguese won 0-1 with a goal from Darwin Núñez and Simeone’s men did the same at Old Trafford with both Renan Lodi.

And the last two classified have been Chelsea, after winning in Lille, and Villarreal after doing the same in Turin: 0-3 in favor with goals from Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Danjuma.

The four pairings will be decided this Friday by pure drawso that each team can play any of the remaining seven, without limitations regarding possible duels between teams from the same country, so it is not ruled out that two of the three Spaniards that remain in competition could face each other Yes.

Champions League – Quarter-finals (pure draw)

Bayern Munich Liverpool Real Madrid Manchester City Benfica Atletico Madrid Villarreal Chelsea