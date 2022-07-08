This was the assault on Ronaldo’s house in which Verratti was robbed

The gang broken up by the police, led by two Albanian brothers, had committed at least 15 robberies since October 2021. His last blow was the assault on Ronaldo Nazario’s villa in Ibiza. The night of the robbery, June 26, the Italian footballer was in the luxurious villa Marco Verratti and his wifeplus other friends. They entered through the roof, as can be seen in the video published by OPEN CASE.