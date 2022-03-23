This is the Unity tech demo that’s driving the entertainment industry crazy

The Unity technical demo.

Unity is always evolving and indeed it is one of the most used graphics engines in the world of entertainment along with Unreal Engine. Its managers, in addition, are inclined to keep users informed with the publication of their latest achievements. The latest video presented for these purposes, entitled ‘Enemies’, shows the interesting steps they are taking with the engine, such as better 4D channeling; GPU skin fixing system to allow high density meshes (eg peach skin); more realistic eyes with iris effects; tension technology to simulate blood flow and wrinkle maps, eliminating the need to employ specific facial tools for fine detail. If we look at the published material, we can see that the character created for the demo is from a chilling realism. In the previous demo, ‘The Heretic’, Unity had already presented another human created from its graphics engine, but in ‘Enemies’ the company certifies improvements to generate cutting-edge images, including the latest advances in High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP ). In addition, it also demonstrates the effectiveness of the “new high-quality Adaptive Probe Volume lighting system, a new hair-based solution, and the evolution of the Digital Humans Development Kit,” an innovative solution for creating, importing, simulating, and rendering hair. based on strands.

Simulate hair based on strands

“All of the High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) features have been enhanced and some new systems have been introduced, including Adaptive Probe and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI) volumes. Ray tracing, ray tracing ambient occlusion, and native support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) allow the demo runs in 4K with image quality comparable to native resolution”, describes Unity on its blog. While still not perfect, the level of realism achieved with the digital model is truly impressive, especially when the camera is placed close to the character’s face.