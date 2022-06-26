This is the new image of Ana Rosa Quintana after overcoming breast cancer



At the end of 2021 Anna Quintana appeared, like every morning, on ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ and left us cold by confessing that suffered breast cancer and that he retired from television to treat himself and focus on his family. The journalist has been missing from the media spotlight, leaving some posts on her Instagram profile to inform her followers that treatment against cancer it was going well. In recent months we have been able to see the television presenter reappear in the bullring accompanied by her companion and close friend, Cristina Tárrega, and there she confessed to us that after the summer he will rejoin to his program because he has already overcome cancer. A piece of news that made us all happy and that made us see how the journalist had overcome this illness with the best of smiles. This Saturday we have seen Ana Rosa enjoy the end-of-season party of the Unicorn producer and the truth is that she has reappeared radiant. On this occasion, the journalist has opted for a long black jumpsuit and she has been seen with very short hair, yes, with a smile from ear to ear reflecting happiness. Accompanied by her program partners, Sonsoles Ónega, Patricia Pardo, Joaquín Prat and Ana Terradillos, the visible face of ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ reappears radiant with very short hair and confesses that he is very well after overcoming breast cancer: “Well, during the whole process, which is hard, I’ve been lucky, I’ve coped quite well, with all these colleagues who have done an impressive job with the peace of mind that the program was about wheels… but I have many ideas”. Ana Rosa Quintana, with short blonde hair. EP In addition, the presenter confesses that it has been lovely to receive the affection of all the companions by profession: “Yes, of all the colleagues. It has been amazing, it has been a long time and every day, everyone… everyone, even the last editor, the tailor, everyone, well… it has been in the beautiful background, but I could have avoided it”. Ana Rosa is looking forward to getting down to work on her program: “A hot fall is coming, I want to be there when whatever happens happens.” As for the change in her ‘look’, she confesses that “I I thought that when I left the TV I was going to cut my hair and dye it platinumbut I have to grow much more”.