This is the general classification of the Tour de France after stage 3

the dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) took a sprint victory this Sunday in the third stage of the Tour de France and the last one on Danish land, 182 kilometers between the towns of Vejle and Sonderborg, to the beat Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who retains the yellow jersey and repeats second place for the third consecutive day. The Dutchman was fastest in the mass sprint and unhinged a frustrated Van Aert with stage victory, despite leading the general. Behind, his compatriot Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third, while the Slovakian Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), the first to start to take the crown, was fourth after reproaching the leader of the general for a maneuver on arrival at the finish line . Groenewegen’s redemption came on Sunday, three years after the last of his four partial victories on the Tour. In this way, the 29-year-old runner raised his arms in the ‘Grande Boucle’ and imposed his top speed on arrival to close a stormy time, marked by the serious fall he caused in the Tour of Poland in 2020 and which cost him a nine-month sanction.

This is the general classification of the Tour de France after stage 2:

Wout Van Aert (BEL/Jumbo-Visma) – 04:49:50 Yves Lampaert (BEL/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) – 00:07 Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE Emirates) at 0:14 Mads Pedersen (DEN/Trek- Segafredo) at 0:18 Mathieu van der Poel (NED/Alpecin-Deceuninck) at 0:20 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (DEN/Jumbo-Visma) at 0:22 Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo-Visma) at 0:23 Adam Yates (GBR/Ineos Grenadiers) at 0:30 Stefan Küng (SUI/Groupama-FDJ) at 0:30 Thomas Pidcock (GBR/Ineos Grenadiers) at 0:31 Michael Matthews (AUS/BikeExchange) at 0:32 Geraint Thomas (GBR /Ineos Grenadiers) at 0:32 Lennard Kämna (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) at 0:32 Mattia Cattaneo (ITA/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) at 0:32 Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/Bora-Hansgrohe) at 32 Florian Vermeersch ( BEL/Arkéa Samsic) to 40 Christophe Laporte (FRA / Jumbo-Visma) to 43 Maximilian Schachmann (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) to 44 Patrick Konrad (AUT/Bora-Hansgrohe) to 46 Tom Skujins (LAT/Trek-Segafredo) to 48.

