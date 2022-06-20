This is the color that slims and stylizes the figure at a wedding or summer event

Orange and very peri, fiery red and bright green. Summer has begun under the sign of color and daring combinations. It is a choice born of our desire to react to the grayness of winter and the isolation imposed by the pandemic. It expresses the desire to return to life, to go out and meet people and open up to the world again. The bright vitamin colors will accompany us during the long days outdoors and the months of vacation and freedom. Fashion has populated the catwalks with color and fantasy, light and brightness. Do we have to give up the elegance of black for this?

a timeless color

Fashion colors fascinate us, let’s be honest. We all have at least one garment with the colors of summer in our wardrobe. But there are those who still love the elegance of black. Is it really old fashioned? The stylists say no. Despite overcoming strong and bright colors, black survives above all in the sheath dress, a sexy and elegant classic that will never go out of style. It is a garment that is about to turn 100 years old and yet it has not aged. First proposed by Coco Channel in 1926, it has never lost its charm over the years. The most famous women in fashion and entertainment have worn it. Who does not remember the charming Audrey Hepburn in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, immortalized in a very elegant sheath dress? Every woman surely has one in her closet. On the other hand, it is still a dress of great charm, very sexy and also slimming. Indeed, black slims and slims the figure and makes you look slimmer. Should we give it up? Not at all. In fact, the stylists together with the explosive colors have re-proposed the little black dress in various versions. Let’s see what they are.

Christian Dior proposes it mini, of absolute simplicity with the only peculiarity of a bow that is tied just above the chest. Hermès presents it again in a mini version with a bateau neckline and diamond pattern trimmed in silver. Influencers wear it in different versions. We have seen it very simple and versatile, with a round neck and sleeveless, but always rather short to stylize the legs. Or with simple straps and a plunging neckline to the waist. And with a generous length, down to the floor, in proportion to the neckline. Lastly, it has been toned down with brightly colored lacquered shoes. In short, no more purples and oranges, we can safely wear our little black dress, which is still a wardrobe classic and will never go out of style. We can even choose it for a wedding whenever it is at night. In fact, black, especially in this model, is no longer considered a sign of mourning, but the color of sensuality.