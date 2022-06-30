They will investigate the soccer player Sebastián Villa for the complaint of sexual abuse

Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa will be investigated tomorrow by the Justice as accused of having sexually abused a young woman of 26 years in his house in a country of Canning, which occurred in June of last year, judicial sources confirmed to Télam today. The investigation will take place at 10 o’clock before the prosecutor Vanesa González at the headquarters of the Functional Unit of Instruction (UFI) 3 Specialized in Gender Violence of Esteban Echeverría, located at 425 Güemes Street, in the town of Monte Grande, in the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs. Lawyer Martín Apolo has already contacted the prosecution to confirm tomorrow the presence of his client, who yesterday played with Boca Juniors the match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores in Brazil against Corinthians. In this way, for the first time since the case began after the victim’s complaint, on May 13, the version of the xeneize striker will be heard about the episode for which he is accused and that he has been charged with the crime of ” sexual abuse with carnal access”, which contemplates in a future oral trial a penalty of effective compliance.The young woman said that the event occurred on the night of June 26, 2021 in the country “Venado II” of Canning, Ezeiza party, where the soccer player lived, and after a barbecue in which other players from the Boca squad had participated. According to the complaint, Villa had consumed “a lot of alcohol” and began to reproach him that he suspected that he liked them or that he had been with other players on the campus. After having a strong argument, both left the place and went to the soccer player’s house together with a security employee and a friend of the player, and, there, according to what he said, Villa locked her in a room, sexually abused her and He tried to suffocate her.Sebastián Villa played yesterday in Brazil for the Libertadores Cup Days ago another young woman who was at Villa’s house that night also declared that she also suffered a sexual attack by the soccer player, although she told the prosecutor González that she preferred not to instigate the action criminal, that is, he did not want to report it. Although this new episode cannot be investigated without the victim’s endorsement, it serves the prosecutor as a test measure on the personality of the accused, said the judicial sources. The prosecutor already requested Villa’s arrest on June 7, but the judge of Guarantees 2 of Lomas de Zamora, Javier Maffucci Moore, rejected the proposal and demanded that the prosecution deepen the investigation.This is not the only criminal case involving Villa, since the Boca striker will be subjected to a trial between September 19 and 21 in another file that his ex-partner initiated for the injuries and threats suffered in April 2020 in the house they shared in the Buenos Aires town of Canning. Within the framework of that file, a correctional judge from Lomas de Zamora ordered the ban on leaving the country, among other measures, although the soccer player has already obtained two special authorizations to leave the territory for labor issues with his club.