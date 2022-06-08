They manage to calculate 100 billion decimal places of the number Pi

The Google Cloud developer team led by Emma Haruka Iwao has achieved a new record for the number of decimal places discovered for the number Pia computational race that seems to have no end, and that this time It has been settled with a figure of 100 billion decimal places of the number Pi, which is equivalent to 100 trillion Americans.

In 2019 they already achieved a record, in which they reached a figure of 31.4 billion digits, a record that had been broken several times, including the occasion in which a Swiss university reached 82.8 billion digits. However, this year the cake is again for this Google Cloud team.



This team is already working with the Guinness World Record team to officially recognize this feat.which has needed 157 days, 23 hours, 31 minutes and 7,651 seconds. This is a higher figure than 2019, which required 121 days, but in comparison, the results are much better. At the end of the daypart of Emma Haruka’s job is to show what Google Cloud is capable of, and in this case, it is clear that the power of its infrastructure is literally record-breaking, at least in this case. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!