They made the main couple of Russia out of them, and they are sitting in the USA. Davis/Smolkin to miss Grand Prix in Moscow

Alena Volkova Why does it make no sense for Tutberidze’s daughter to come? What everyone expected happened – Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin will miss the first stage of the Russian Grand Prix series for themselves. They were announced for the fourth stage (Moscow), which will be held this week, and the sixth in Perm (from November 25 to 27). The couple continues to train in America, they missed the test skates because of Gleb’s documents. Therefore, their removal from the competition was only a matter of time. Davis/Smolkin are in their repertoire and have not yet commented on this situation. I wonder what happened this time? The off-season for them, as for media people, turned out to be very exciting. First, information about their marriage surfaced, then insiders about the desire to go under the American flag. Like the end of a news parade – a preview before the US federation. This logical path did not receive a final, Diana wrote a post on social networks, where she claimed that her couple with Gleb remained a member of the Russian national team. Although working with a large number of specialists in the summer contradicts their wild desire to remain in the national team. I don’t think they staged dances with Benoit Richaud, worked with Zachary Donoghue, Oksana Zolotarevskaya, in order to later perform at the remade Russian Cup in Perm. From the personal archive of Diana DavisThere is an understanding that performing at one stage of the Grand Prix (thus not qualifying for the final of the series) is not an option for them. It is also impossible to imagine their participation in two stages in a row. Then there was no point in filming from Moscow. As a result, the next start, where in theory we can see (which is hard to believe) Diana and Gleb is the Russian Championship. And there is already the end of the season – they still don’t get to the final, and coming for the show programs tournament is an interesting idea, but definitely stupid. Russia and won it. This year, this is hardly possible, because there are certain selection rules. Although, if we are talking about the Davis/Smolkin pair, we can forget about what is written in the rules. It is much more interesting to analyze not the absence itself, but the reaction to it. As expected, Diana and Gleb are silent, apparently, until they made a post describing the reason and took a beautiful photo on the ice. Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24For example, the President of the Russian Federation Alexander Gorshkov, in a conversation with TASS, said: “Athletes will not be able to take part in the Moscow stage, but they still hope to perform in Perm.” “Keep hope” sounds very vague, especially in the context of the fact that participation in one stage will not help the athletes to spend a full season. Or will they still make an exception for the “best couple of the country”? This is how Ilya Averbukh called them in an interview with Sport24: “It’s a pity that Diana and Gleb couldn’t come. We will look forward to them at the Russian Championship. Of course, at the moment Davis and Smolkin are the best couple in Russia, and we are waiting for their arrival and return “Judging by the results of the Russian Championship and taking into account the absence of Sinitsina / Katsalapov and Stepanova / Bukin, then our reality is really like this – Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin in absentia first couple of the country. Depressing, isn’t it? Do not forget, thanks to whom and what the former juniors went to the Olympics last season. Eteri Tutberidze the man whom the federation really loves. This can be seen from the protocols of her students, where incomprehensible tooth jumps from the edge are counted and generously plused. The situation is the same with the daughter of the coach – how did a dancer with minimal ribs and junior slip get high levels and all the key points in rhythm dance? And we see that even now they are being met, saying that they are waiting for their performance at one stage of the Grand Prix, when all the collections must skate two. Evgeny Semyonov, Sport24 All situations with Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin look like a very poorly written script. They contradict themselves, turn a blind eye to a certain predisposition of the federation towards them, and “sincerely wish that the pedigree did not stand in front of their real names.” This will happen only when they win the medals of the Russian championship and qualify for the main starts (at least for the final of the Russian Grand Prix) with good technique and strong gliding, and not with Eteri Tutberidze behind.