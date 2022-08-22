They arrested one of the aggressors of the Boca micro in the final of the Libertadores 2018 against River



The Buenos Aires Minister of Security Marcelo D’Alessandro confirmed the arrest of Matthias Sebastian Firpoone of the aggressors of the Boca Juniors bus moments before the final for the Copa Libertadores was played against River -which was played at the Monumental- in 2018. The fact led to the suspension of the match and its subsequent relocation to Madrid, Spain.Firpo was surprised when he wanted to enter the stadium to see the millionaire team play a match against Central Córdoba. He was carrying a license that was not his and was in the company of a minor. The personnel of the Autonomous Directorate of Sports Events of the City Police, in the first instance, began to follow him. Once they confirmed that it was him, the agents proceeded to prevent him from entering. Then, a contravention was wrought, after which he was able to leave. In the event, the Prosecutor specialized in massive events in charge of Celsa Ramírez also intervened. This is how the fans stoned the Boca bus “Thanks to the Tribuna Segura program, we stopped Sebastián Firpo trying to enter the Monumental with another person’s card. He is one of the authors of the attack on the Boca bus in December 2018, which caused the suspension of the Copa Libertadores final”, specified D’Alessandro in a Twitter thread. And he added: “For that episode, the club correctly applied the right of admission to him, which Firpo tried to violate today by falsifying his identity. Now he must give new explanations to Justice. Our commitment is unalterable: we remove the violent ones from the court”. Firpo had the right of admission for an indefinite period of time after the incidents that occurred that Sunday, four years ago. The individual, since then, is prevented from entering any court in Argentine territory.News in development