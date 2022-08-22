Monday, August 22, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

They arrested one of the aggressors of the Boca micro in the final of the Libertadores 2018 against River

Omi August 22, 2022 at 6:41 AM in News - 2 Minutes


The Buenos Aires Minister of Security Marcelo D’Alessandro confirmed the arrest of Matthias Sebastian Firpoone of the aggressors of the Boca Juniors bus moments before the final for the Copa Libertadores was played against River -which was played at the Monumental- in 2018. The fact led to the suspension of the match and its subsequent relocation to Madrid, Spain.Firpo was surprised when he wanted to enter the stadium to see the millionaire team play a match against Central Córdoba. He was carrying a license that was not his and was in the company of a minor. The personnel of the Autonomous Directorate of Sports Events of the City Police, in the first instance, began to follow him. Once they confirmed that it was him, the agents proceeded to prevent him from entering. Then, a contravention was wrought, after which he was able to leave. In the event, the Prosecutor specialized in massive events in charge of Celsa Ramírez also intervened. This is how the fans stoned the Boca bus “Thanks to the Tribuna Segura program, we stopped Sebastián Firpo trying to enter the Monumental with another person’s card. He is one of the authors of the attack on the Boca bus in December 2018, which caused the suspension of the Copa Libertadores final”, specified D’Alessandro in a Twitter thread. And he added: “For that episode, the club correctly applied the right of admission to him, which Firpo tried to violate today by falsifying his identity. Now he must give new explanations to Justice. Our commitment is unalterable: we remove the violent ones from the court”. Firpo had the right of admission for an indefinite period of time after the incidents that occurred that Sunday, four years ago. The individual, since then, is prevented from entering any court in Argentine territory.News in development

See also  Everything Should Be You Need To Know About Sex Education Season 4 | Release date | Cast And Plot

Related Posts

Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk, the Argentinian soccer fan who left the kyiv trench and won the fight of his life in Saudi Arabia
August 21, 2022 at 6:39 AM
Luis Majul: “Greed”
August 20, 2022 at 6:38 AM
Luis Majul: “Season of escraches”
August 19, 2022 at 6:37 AM

Omi

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

6 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Tesler App Review 2022: Why It Has Gained The Attention Of Investors?
August 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM
7 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Biticodes Review 2022: Know The Reality! 
August 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM
7 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Bitalpha Review 2022: Trading Instructions You Need To Know!
August 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM
6 Minutes
Trading Software
Crypto Boom Review 2022: Are You Playing It Safe? 
August 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM