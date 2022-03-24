These are the high-waisted pants that stylize the most and that Queen Letizia wears

Fourth act of the week for the Queen Letizia and the first without the company of King Felipe, with an official agenda full of commitments that today has taken her to Guadalajara after having presided over the 2021 National Innovation and Design Awards in Valencia on Monday, the main event for the 30th anniversary of the out-of-hospital emergency service of the Madrid City Council Samur-Civil Protection on Tuesday, and to visit the Ukraine Crisis Cell of the Spanish Red Cross on Wednesday. This Thursday the monarch has replaced her daughter, the Princess Eleanor – who will soon return to Spain to enjoy his Easter holidays – in the presentation ceremony and announcement of the winner of the ‘Princess of Girona Foundation Award 2022’ in the ‘Company’ category, at the TYCE Space in Guadalajara, where we saw her arrive protecting herself from the rain with a huge black umbrella. Queen Letizia. EFE An award aimed at rewarding young people between 16 and 35 years old with entrepreneurial initiative in the execution of an original and viable business project and during which the Queen has been relaxed, smiling and comfortable, even dancing discreetly from her chair to the rhythm of a song performed by some children. Betting on sobriety, Doña Letizia has resorted to the black & white binomial that we have seen so many times in recent times (Like Monday, without going any further, when she combined her oversize white blouse with large black buttons with a midi skirt also in black). This Thursday she has chosen an outfit that is as feminine as it is versatile, recovering two garments that Carolina Herrera that she had never combined before: wide black high-waisted trousers with a powerful fit effect – which we love – and a delicate white silk blouse with puffed sleeves and floral details in tulle. With her hair slightly wavy once again and the gray hair that she is so proud of, the Queen has completed her look with comfortable ankle boots also in black.